In the lead-up to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on 9th July, fresh leaks have revealed what could be the company’s first tri-fold foldable phone, internally dubbed ‘Multifold 7’. The foldable is likely to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy G Fold with a tri-foldable design, and its animations were first spotted in the latest One UI 8 build, shared by Android Authority.

What’s a tri-fold display? While commonly referred to as a tri-fold or triple-screen device, Samsung’s new design actually houses two displays connected by two hinges, rather than three independent panels. Samsung’s tri-fold design folds twice inward in a G-shaped layout, with the screen segments folding toward each other to protect the main display. This differs from the triple-foldable approach seen in the Huawei Mate X series.

The design showcases a triple rear camera array (left panel), styled like the current Z Fold series, a cover display with a front camera, usable in folded mode (center panel), likely a protective blank panel, not a display (right panel), and a recessed groove, probably for the volume rocker and power button (side frame). A notable warning in the UI animation advises users not to fold the phone camera-first, hinting at hinge tension concerns that could cause long-term damage.

Although a teaser of a tri-fold device was shown briefly at the previous Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed any tri-fold hardware for 2025. These new animations might simply be part of a test build and not tied to a final retail product. That said, the presence of both light and dark UI animations suggests a serious development stage, possibly a near-ready prototype.

Samsung has long been the leader in foldable innovation, and the tri-fold form factor represents the next frontier. If launched, the Galaxy G Fold (or Multifold 7) could redefine smartphone versatility, blurring the line between phone, tablet, and productivity device.

With Galaxy Unpacked just around the corner, all eyes are on whether the device will make the jump from software leaks to center stage.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – What to Expect