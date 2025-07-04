Veo 3, Google’s latest AI-powered video generation tool unveiled at Google I/O, is now officially rolling out in India as part of the Google AI Pro subscription. After captivating audiences worldwide with viral clips that range from futuristic takes on history to surreal slices of imagination, Veo 3 is now available in every country where the Gemini app is accessible.

Veo 3 allows users to create 8-second videos complete with sound, including synthesized speech, background music, and sound effects, offering a rich and immersive experience. These features empower creators to bring characters and scenes to life with impressive realism. From storytelling to artistic experimentation, the possibilities are as limitless as your imagination.

Google emphasizes safety and responsibility in video generation, implementing strict content policies, comprehensive red teaming, and ongoing evaluations. Every AI-generated video from Veo 3 includes a visible watermark and an invisible SynthID digital watermark to ensure transparency and traceability.

The rollout aims to empower more creators globally, and Google encourages user feedback through the Gemini app to continuously improve the tool. With Veo 3 now in India, the stage is set for a wave of creative innovation and viral content.

YouTube Shorts is set to integrate Google’s latest video AI model, Veo 3, later this summer, bringing enhanced video quality and intelligent audio integration to creators. Recently, Canva unveiled a powerful new AI feature called Create a Video Clip, powered by Google’s latest video generation model, Veo 3. The new tool is designed to make video creation accessible to everyone, enabling users to generate cinematic-quality video clips with synchronized audio using just a simple text prompt.