YouTube Shorts is set to integrate Google’s latest video AI model, Veo 3, later this summer, bringing enhanced video quality and intelligent audio integration to creators. The announcement was made during the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

Google Veo 3, first unveiled at Google I/O 2025, marks a significant leap in generative video capabilities and has already been adopted by platforms like Canva. Within YouTube, the model is a major upgrade over earlier iterations such as the one used for Dream Screen. It has undergone refinements since 2023 and is now responsible for powering several viral video creations across social media.

Highlighting the scale of YouTube Shorts, Mohan revealed that the platform now averages over 200 billion daily views, underscoring its competitive edge against rivals like TikTok and Instagram Reels. He emphasized the impact of AI in creator growth, citing tools like Auto Dubbing, which have helped translate over 20 million videos into nine languages – with support for 11 more languages coming soon.

As part of a broader move to protect creators and public figures, YouTube has partnered with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and top creators to ensure proper control over their likenesses when AI-generated content is used.

Neal Mohan described creators as ‘the startups of Hollywood’, noting their pivotal role in reshaping the entertainment industry and generating new economic opportunities.

The Veo 3 integration for YouTube Shorts is expected to roll out later this summer, and it promises to be a key development in the next phase of short-form video innovation.