OnePlus India has launched its latest neckband-style wireless earphones – the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 today in India, featuring up to 36 hours of battery life, 12.4mm bass drivers, 3D Spatial Audio, AI-enhanced audio clarity, 10-minute fast charging, and more. One of the most notable milestones with this model is that it becomes the brand’s first audio product to be manufactured locally under the Make-in-India AIoT initiative, in collaboration with Optiemus Electronics. Let’s dig into what the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 brings to the table in our OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 review.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Specifications & Features

Driver: 12.4 mm Dynamic Drivers

12.4 mm Dynamic Drivers Driver Sensitivity: 98 ± 3 dB

98 ± 3 dB Maximum Sound Pressure Level: 102 dB

102 dB Impedance: 32Ω

32Ω Microphones: 2 + 2 + 1 microphones (total 5 mics)

2 + 2 + 1 microphones (total 5 mics) Frequency Response Range: 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz

20 Hz to 20,000 Hz Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Bluetooth Codec Support: AAC, SBC

AAC, SBC Protection: IP55 water and sweat resistance

Features: AI-powered ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Magnetic Control, Dual Device Pairing, Google Fast Pair, OnePlus’ BassWave Algorithm, 3D Spatial Audio, Sound Master EQ (Balanced, Serenade, Bass, Bold)

Battery Runtime & Charging: 220 mAh, up to 36 hours of music playback (50% volume), up to 21 hours of calling, 27 hours of listening time (50% volume) in 10 minutes of quick charging

220 mAh, up to Colors: Samba Sunset, Mambo Midnight

Samba Sunset, Mambo Midnight Dimensions: 12.43 cm x 17.45 cm x 1.31 cm

12.43 cm x 17.45 cm x 1.31 cm Weight: 26 grams

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 carries forward the identical sleek and ergonomic design language seen on the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC variant, but this is a non-ANC variant, meaning it has no dedicated active noise cancellation, but AI-powered ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). We should see an ANC variant sooner or later if the company plans to introduce it.

Despite that, the Bullets Wireless Z3 is still built with everyday comfort and functionality in mind, offering a lightweight, flexible, and stylish experience for users on the go. It features a lightweight 26-gram design with magnetic control and dedicated tactile buttons.

You get two shades – Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight, we got the Samba Sunset, as you can see in the images below, and it looks absolutely great. It comes with IP55 water and sweat resistance and a skin-friendly silicone finish, making it ideal for everyday and active use. The matte finish gives the device a premium and understated aesthetic.

Another user-friendly touch is the magnetic earbuds, which snap together when not in use to pause your audio and save power, and automatically resume playback when separated, ensuring a seamless listening experience.

One of the most notable milestones with this model is that it becomes the brand’s first audio product manufactured locally under the Make-in-India AIoT initiative, in collaboration with Optiemus Electronics. This step highlights OnePlus’ push toward local production and deeper integration into the Indian tech ecosystem.

Its neckband-style layout and curved ergonomic design sit comfortably around the neck, no wonder, if you’re using it during workouts, long commutes, or casual listening, it stays easy on the skin and nearly unnoticeable in weight.

On the left side of the neckband, you’ll find all the essential controls: a multi-function power button for playback and calls, volume controls, a USB Type-C charging port, a microphone, and an LED indicator. A dedicated pairing/reset button adds convenience when managing connections or switching devices.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

While the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 drops Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) due to its low cost, it still manages to deliver a strong and bass-heavy audio experience at this price, thanks to its 12.4 mm dynamic drivers. The large driver size ensures rich sound output with a focus on deep bass, making it ideal for music lovers who enjoy punchy beats and immersive sound.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 retains many of the beloved features of its audio family. The 12.4mm dynamic drivers are enhanced by OnePlus’ BassWave algorithm, 3D Spatial Audio, and Sound Master EQ (includes Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold presets), providing you with an immersive and customizable listening experience.

It supports AI-powered Call Noise Cancellation, which noticeably enhances voice clarity during calls, even in moderately noisy environments. Taking a quick work call or chatting with friends outdoors, the call quality remains stable and clear. The overall sound quality remains solid for its segment.

The Magnetic Control lets you play/pause music and manage power simply by snapping the earbuds together or pulling them apart, adding to the convenience. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.4 and offer support for SBC and AAC audio codecs. Do note that it doesn’t support high-res codecs like LDAC or aptX HD, which are usually seen in the premium category.

You can use the Google Fast Pair for instant device pairing and dual device connectivity (Bluetooth 5.4), which allows you to quickly switch between two connected devices – be it your phone, tablet, laptop, or any other devices with Bluetooth support. You can access customization and controls through the settings under Bluetooth once paired. From there, you can check battery levels, adjust the Sound Master EQ, and apply firmware updates with ease.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 continues to impress with its 220 mAh battery, but this time delivering a remarkable battery life of up to 36 hours on a full charge (higher compared to the Bullets Wireless Z2 with 30 hours of battery life). While it skips Active Noise Cancellation, that also means slightly better endurance compared to its ANC-equipped sibling, the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC.

One of the most standout features is its fast-charging capability, a quick 10-minute top-up via USB Type-C gives you up to 27 hours of playback, making it one of the most efficient neckband-style earbuds for people on the go. Additionally, you get as much as 21 hours of calling/talk time when fully charged. The battery life may vary depending on the volumes you use; ideally, this should be on 50% volume.

While TWS earbuds might offer longer runtimes with their cases, the neckband format ensures instant use, extended runtime, and no need to pop buds back into a case constantly.

Verdict – OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Review

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is a well-rounded wireless neckband that strikes the right balance between affordability, performance, and design. Priced at just ₹1,699, it becomes an easy recommendation for budget-conscious users who prioritize battery life, sound quality, and fast charging over bells and whistles like ANC. With its 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, magnetic controls, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and longer 36 hours of battery life (plus 27 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging), the Bullets Wireless Z3 delivers a solid everyday audio experience.

Notably, the Bullets Wireless Z3 also becomes OnePlus’ first locally manufactured audio product under the Make-in-India AIoT initiative, adding a touch of national pride to its credentials. If you’re looking for a reliable neckband earphone under ₹2,000 that offers excellent sound, long battery life, and practical smart features, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is an easy buy.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 – Where To Buy

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is priced at ₹1,699 and will be available from 24th June 2025 at 12 PM on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores, and leading offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

Price: ₹1,699 (MRP ₹1,999)

₹1,699 (MRP ₹1,999) Availability: 24th June 2025 at 12 PM on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores, and leading offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

Get OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 on OnePlus.in