OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India, marking its latest addition to the wireless neckband category and the successor to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. It also becomes the brand’s first audio product manufactured locally under the Make-in-India AIoT initiative, in collaboration with Optiemus Electronics.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is the latest wireless neckband earbuds from the brand, designed for comfort and portability. Highlights include up to 36 hours of battery life with 10-minute fast charging, 12.4mm dynamic drivers, OnePlus 3D Spatial Audio, AI-powered ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), OnePlus BassWave algorithm, and more.

It features a lightweight 26-gram build with magnetic control and dedicated tactile buttons, available in two shades – Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight. It features IP55 water and sweat resistance and a skin-friendly silicone finish, making it ideal for everyday and active use.

The earbuds are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers enhanced by OnePlus’ BassWave algorithm, 3D Spatial Audio, and Sound Master EQ (Balanced, Serenade, Bass, Bold), providing users with an immersive and customizable listening experience.

The Bullets Wireless Z3 supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with AAC and SBC codec support, and uses Google Fast Pair for quick pairing. It also includes a shortcut for voice assistant activation and AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear call quality in noisy environments.

The Bullets Wireless Z3, with its 220 mAh battery, offers up to 36 hours of music playback with 21 hours of talk time. Additionally, a quick 10-minute charge via USB Type-C delivers up to 27 hours of usage.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is priced at ₹1,699 and will be available from 24th June 2025 at 12 PM on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores, and leading offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,699 (MRP ₹1,999)

₹1,699 (MRP ₹1,999) Availability: 24th June 2025 at 12 PM on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores, and leading offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

24th June 2025 at 12 PM on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores, and leading offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics Offers: TBD

Get OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 on OnePlus.in