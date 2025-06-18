Xiaomi India has launched its latest Redmi-branded Android tablet – the Redmi Pad 2 in India, starting at ₹12,999, combined with offers. The key highlights and features of the tablet include an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, a massive 9,000 mAh battery, quad speakers, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra, 4G + Wi-Fi, and more. One of the major aspects of the Redmi Pad 2 is the 4G calling – the tablet comes in two variants: Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular at an affordable price.

The Redmi Pad 2 sports an 11-inch IPS display with 2.5K resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) with a 90 Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, offering up to 600 nits brightness in outdoor mode, TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, flicker-free performance, and circadian-friendly viewing. Audio is powered by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support, along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The tablet has a sleek 7.36 mm thin profile and a premium metallic design and is available in Sky Blue and Graphite Grey color options.

It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra octa-core SoC with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable to 2 TB via microSD card). It houses a large 9,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C, and supports the Redmi Smart Pen with 4,096 pressure levels, 12-hour usage, ultra-low latency, and 10g activation force.

It runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, making it one of the first tablets in its segment to ship with Android 15 out of the box. The camera setup includes an 8 MP rear camera with document scanning and teleprompter features, while the front has a 5 MP camera with HDR and teleprompter support. Other features include Face Unlock, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant supports 4G LTE, GPS, and dual SIM capabilities.

The price for the Redmi Pad 2 starts at ₹13,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage (Wi-Fi-only), ₹15,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage (Wi-Fi + 4G), and ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage (Wi-Fi + 4G). The Redmi Pad 2 will go on sale starting 24th June 2025 on mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail stores. The launch offers includes a ₹1,000 instant discount via HDFC Bank cards and EMI.

Redmi Pad 2 Price In India, Availability, & Offers