Nothing has officially confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the Nothing Phone (3), will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The Nothing Phone (3) is set to launch on 1st July at 6 PM BST (10:30 PM IST) and will mark a major leap as it enters the true flagship arena.

CEO Carl Pei announced the chipset news via a video on Nothing’s YouTube channel, highlighting a 36% CPU boost, 88% faster GPU, and 60% stronger NPU performance over its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 packs a Cortex-X4 core running at up to 3.2 GHz, which is ideal for a high-performance, battery-efficient smartphone experience.

He said, “We really have to outperform our previous flagship, so compared to Phone (2) it’s going to be 36% faster on CPU, 88% stronger on GPU, and 60% stronger on the NPU. But what it means in practice, it will feel a lot snappier.

We wanted to create a balanced experience. This time everything else also got much better, so we needed an even stronger chip to drive it. People will use these products for many hours a day, so for us it’s about creating a holistic experience.”

In a surprising twist, the Nothing Phone (3) will not include the signature Glyph LED lights. Instead, teasers suggest a dot-matrix pattern design on the back, offering a fresh aesthetic direction for the brand. The device will continue to be manufactured in India, similar to earlier Nothing and CMF devices.

The Phone (3) will be available in a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant which is expected to be priced at US $799 (around ₹69,050 in India) and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant expected to be priced at US $899 (around ₹77,700 in India).

Pei also teased the upcoming Nothing Headphone (1), the company’s first entry into the over-ear headphone market. Promising a fresh and compelling take on a category he calls boring, Nothing is targeting a disruption similar to what it brought with earbuds.

Essential Space, first introduced on the Nothing Phone (3a), will be further enhanced. The phone is expected to launch globally via a YouTube livestream on 1st July 2025. Stay tuned for more official specs and pre-order details as we approach launch day.