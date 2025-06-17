In a bold new venture, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have announced the launch of T1 Mobile, a nationwide 5G wireless service under the Trump Mobile brand. The announcement coincides with the 10-year anniversary of Donald J. Trump’s first presidential campaign declaration.
Backed by partnerships with all three major U.S. carriers, T1 Mobile promises affordable, reliable connectivity along with US-based 24/7 customer support.
The 47 Plan – Key Highlights
T1 Mobile’s flagship offering, The 47 Plan, includes”
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- Device protection
- 24/7 roadside assistance via Drive America
- Telehealth access, including virtual doctor visits, mental health services, and prescription delivery
- Free international calls to over 100 countries, including US military base locations
- No contracts or credit checks required
The plan is priced at US$47.45/month (around ~₹4,092 in India) and is available through trumpmobile.com or via customer service at 888-TRUMP45.
T1 Phone (Model 8002)
Trump Mobile also unveiled its upcoming T1 Phone, a gold-colored device priced at US$499.99 (around ~₹43,124 in India). Pre-orders are now open on the official website, with a tentative release in August or September 2025.