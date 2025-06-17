In a bold new venture, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have announced the launch of T1 Mobile, a nationwide 5G wireless service under the Trump Mobile brand. The announcement coincides with the 10-year anniversary of Donald J. Trump’s first presidential campaign declaration.

Backed by partnerships with all three major U.S. carriers, T1 Mobile promises affordable, reliable connectivity along with US-based 24/7 customer support.

The 47 Plan – Key Highlights

T1 Mobile’s flagship offering, The 47 Plan, includes”

Unlimited talk, text, and data

Device protection

24/7 roadside assistance via Drive America

Telehealth access, including virtual doctor visits, mental health services, and prescription delivery

Free international calls to over 100 countries, including US military base locations

No contracts or credit checks required

The plan is priced at US$47.45/month (around ~₹4,092 in India) and is available through trumpmobile.com or via customer service at 888-TRUMP45.

T1 Phone (Model 8002)

Trump Mobile also unveiled its upcoming T1 Phone, a gold-colored device priced at US$499.99 (around ~₹43,124 in India). Pre-orders are now open on the official website, with a tentative release in August or September 2025.