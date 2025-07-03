Dolby Laboratories has launched India’s first Dolby Cinema at City Pride, Kharadi in Pune, introducing Indian audiences to a new benchmark in immersive cinematic experiences. This marks a major milestone for Dolby in India as it brings its globally acclaimed premium cinema format to the country.

What is Dolby Cinema? Dolby Cinema combines two of Dolby’s flagship technologies:

Dolby Vision: Dual 4K laser projection system that delivers ultra-vivid colors, remarkable brightness, and contrast with incredible clarity, for both 2D and 3D formats.

Dolby Atmos: An audio technology that creates a powerful, lifelike soundscape by placing sounds all around the audience, even overhead.

This fusion promises not just better visuals or clearer sound, but a fully immersive storytelling experience.

The Dolby Cinema at City Pride, Kharadi is a 310-seat auditorium designed to provide a premium cinematic experience. It features a curved, wall-to-wall-to-ceiling screen with premium seating for enhanced comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and dynamic lighting to minimize distractions and maximize immersion. The venue’s design philosophy centers around drawing viewers deeper into the film, both visually and emotionally.

The first film to premiere at India’s Dolby Cinema will be “Jurassic World Rebirth”, releasing on 4th July 2025. Ticket bookings are now live on BookMyShow, and the response is expected to be enthusiastic given the novelty of the format.

The Pune launch is just the beginning. Dolby has confirmed five more Dolby Cinema locations in the pipeline:

LA Cinemas, Trichy

AMB Cinemas, Bengaluru

Allu Cineplex, Hyderabad

EVM Cinemas, Kochi

G Cineplex, Ulikkal

This rollout is part of Dolby’s broader strategy to redefine premium movie-going in the Indian market. With over 740 global theatrical releases already supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, India’s integration into the Dolby Cinema ecosystem gives local audiences direct access to Hollywood and global blockbusters in their purest, most immersive form.

Dolby says it is focused on making cinema not just a viewing experience, but an emotional journey – and Indian audiences are now officially part of that journey.