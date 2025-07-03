NxtQuantum Shift Technologies has officially launched NxtQuantum OS, marking a significant leap in India’s digital self-reliance. The first smartphones to run on NxtQuantum OS will be the upcoming AI+ Nova 5G and AI+ Nova Pulse, scheduled for 8th July 2025 at 12:30 PM IST, exclusively sold on Flipkart.com. AI+ Smartphone has already confirmed its first lineup of smartphones to arrive in India, with the AI+ Pulse to start from ₹5,000.

Developed entirely within the country, the mobile operating system aims to redefine data privacy, security, and control in the Indian tech ecosystem. The OS has been designed with a core mission: to offer complete data ownership to users, eliminate unauthorized tracking, and ensure compliance with Indian regulatory standards.

Key Features of NxtQuantum OS

100% Made in India: From design to development, the OS has been crafted within Indian borders.

From design to development, the OS has been crafted within Indian borders. Data Sovereignty: All user data is stored in MeitY-approved Google Cloud regions located in India.

All user data is stored in MeitY-approved Google Cloud regions located in India. Zero-Trust Architecture: Built on Google Cloud’s zero-trust security model, with a consent-first framework for data access.

Built on Google Cloud’s zero-trust security model, with a consent-first framework for data access. No Foreign Routing or Tracking: The OS prevents any form of unauthorized third-party data collection or routing outside the country.

The OS prevents any form of unauthorized third-party data collection or routing outside the country. Locally Trained AI: Intelligent features powered by indigenous AI engines, offering context-aware experiences with local relevance.

Intelligent features powered by indigenous AI engines, offering context-aware experiences with local relevance. Transparent UI: A clean, efficient, and privacy-optimized interface designed for performance and clarity.

A clean, efficient, and privacy-optimized interface designed for performance and clarity. Regulatory Aligned: Fully compliant with Indian data protection laws and privacy norms.

Fully compliant with Indian data protection laws and privacy norms. Enterprise Ready: Robust enough to support defense, education, and public sector needs, offering secure and controlled digital environments.

Robust enough to support defense, education, and public sector needs, offering secure and controlled digital environments. Full In-Country Control: Everything from OTA updates to security patches and feature rollouts is handled within India.

The project is supported by Google Cloud India, with SashiKumar Sreedharan, MD, Google Cloud India, noting that the initiative aligns with Google’s mission to offer secure and scalable digital infrastructure tailored for Indian needs.

Madhav Sheth, Founder & CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, described the OS as a “statement of intent” – reinforcing India’s ambition to build tech solutions rooted in trust, transparency, and technological independence. “We are putting control back in the hands of users. This is about owning your data, your device, and your digital experience,” said Sheth.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth said, “We’ve moved beyond treating privacy as a setting. NxtQuantum OS was designed from first principles – your phone should work for you, not against you. What you do on your device stays with you. Not even we can access it. That’s the level of trust and control this ecosystem will establish. And with Google Cloud’s secure and scalable infrastructure, we’re demonstrating that world-class privacy and national data governance can go hand in hand.”