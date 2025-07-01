AI+ Smartphone has officially confirmed that its first phones – the AI+ Nova 5G and AI+ Pulse will launch in India on 8th July. The company revealed that the AI+ Pulse will start from a price of ₹5,000, making it an entry-level offering designed to meet the everyday needs of Indian users. These smartphones are designed specifically for Indian users and aim to deliver a reliable, clutter-free experience with a focus on performance and camera quality.

Both models will come equipped with dual rear cameras, including a 50 MP primary sensor, along with a single-tone flash and a front-facing camera positioned within a display notch. In terms of design, both models will use a minimalistic aesthetic, with smooth curves, a lightweight build, and a signature red-accented power button. Color options include Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple.

The AI+ Nova 5G will support next-generation 5G connectivity, offering faster data speeds and improved network performance. Meanwhile, the AI+ Pulse is positioned as a daily-use smartphone, offering smooth multitasking, calling, and media consumption capabilities. The devices run on nxtQ’s NxtQuantum OS, and AI+ assures that all user data will be stored in India using MeitY-certified servers hosted by Google Cloud, aligning with data privacy standards.

Both AI+ Nova 5G and AI+ Pulse smartphones will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.com. More specifications and availability details are expected as the 8th July launch date approaches.