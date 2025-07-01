OPPO has confirmed the India launch date for its latest tablet, the OPPO Pad SE, scheduled to arrive on 3rd July alongside the OPPO Reno14 Series 5G. The tablet, which made its debut in China earlier this year, brings a balanced mix of performance, eye-care features, and long-lasting battery life to the mid-range segment.

The OPPO Pad SE will come with a large 11-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The display will also offer TÜV Rheinland certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free viewing for extended reading or streaming sessions.

The OPPO Pad SE will use a 9,340 mAh battery capable of delivering up to 11 hours of continuous video playback, along with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Smart battery features like Advanced Smart Power Saving Mode intelligently power off the device after seven days of inactivity and enable up to 800 days of intelligent standby.

The tablet will be 7.39 mm slim and will be available in two color variants – Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue. On the performance side, the tablet offers 3 years of strong and no lag performance, touted for 36-Month Fluency Protection.

More details on pricing and availability are expected to be revealed during the official launch event.