Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series gets new Champagne Gold color variant. The lineup, which includes the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. will come in a new stylish Champagne Gold. Earlier, these smartphones were available in Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple (Leather Finish) color options. The price starts from ₹23,999, combined with offers (₹1,000 instant bank discount).

The Champagne Gold variants of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G will be sold from 1st July 2025, i.e., today, across mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and authorized Xiaomi retail stores in India. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 instant bank discount on select credit & debit cards (HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, RBL), no-cost EMI for up to 9 months, and downpayment EMI options via Xiaomi Easy Finance.

The new price for the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹32,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The new price for the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The old prices have been slashed to ₹2,000 for the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and ₹1,000 for the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, plus ₹1,000 additional off as a part of the launch offer.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “At its core, the Redmi Note Series has always aimed to deliver a well-rounded smartphone experience, one that combines performance, durability, and everyday reliability. With the new Champagne Gold variant, we’re extending that philosophy into the realm of personal expression. This isn’t just a new colour; it’s a reflection of how users are increasingly viewing their devices as part of their identity.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G doesn’t just look premium, it’s built to stay that way, with an IP68 rating for real-world durability, a 6200mAh battery for lasting endurance, and a flagship-grade camera system. Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, it unlocks seamless interconnectivity across our Human x Car x Home ecosystem. And with the new attractive pricing, it brings flagship-grade innovation and design to even more users, offering true value without compromise.”

The key highlights and features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G include Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, 120 Hz curved OLED 12-bit display with 3,000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front) and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i (back), 6,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging, 5,000 mm² VC cooling system, 50 MP Light Fusion 800 OIS main camera, 50 MP 2.5X telephoto lens, a first in the Redmi Note series, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 20 MP selfie camera.

Other features include IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water-resistant protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G runs on HyperOS (Android 14) with several AI features such as AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, AI Cutout, AI Subtitles, AI Live Interpreter, and AI Translation.

The key highlights and features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G include 120 Hz curved OLED 12-bit display with 3,000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, MediaTek Dimnensity 7300 Ultra SoC with up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 13,780 mm² graphite cooling, 5,500 mAh solid electrolyte battery with 45W fast charging, 50 MP Light Fusion 800 OIS main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 20 MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G runs on HyperOS (Android 14) with several AI features such as AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, and AI Cutout. Other features include IP68 ratings for dust and water-resistant protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

