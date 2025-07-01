motorola India has officially confirmed the launch of its next mid-range 5G smartphone – the moto g96 5G in India on 9th July. motorola India began teasing its upcoming smartphone in India with the tagline ‘All eyes on you’ with the teaser showcasing a phone in four color options with a dual rear camera setup. The upcoming moto g96 5G will arrive in Pantone-validated color options, including Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue.

The key highlights of the smartphone include a 6.67-inch 144 Hz 3D curved pOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 50 MP Sony LYT-700C OIS main camera, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Based on earlier reports, the moto g96 5G is expected to include an 8 MP ultra-wide secondary camera and a 32 MP front camera for selfies. It may pack a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The top-end model is rumoured to come with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The moto g96 5G is expected to be priced around ₹22,990, though the exact price will be revealed during the official launch next week. More details will be available on launch day.