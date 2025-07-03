Alongside the Reno14 Series, OPPO India also launched its latest tablet – the OPPO Pad SE, expanding its tablet lineup with a feature-rich, budget-friendly offering. Key highlights include a large 11-inch 90 Hz display, 9,340 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 4G LTE connectivity, and comes in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue color options.

The OPPO Pad SE comes in a 7.39 mm slim design sporting a large 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a brightness of up to 500 nits. OPPO says the display is certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance, making it easier on the eyes during long sessions.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 SoC paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, and a massive 9,340 mAh battery that supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OPPO claims up to 11 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge.

The tablet includes an Advanced Smart Power Saving Mode, which powers down the device after 7 days of inactivity while also providing up to 800 days of intelligent standby. It promises 36-Month Fluency Protection, guaranteeing smooth, reliable performance for years to come.

It features 5 MP cameras on both the front and rear with 1080p at 30 fps video recording and runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0.1. Other features include a USB Type-C, a dual-band Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity.

The OPPO Pad SE is priced at ₹13,999 for its Wi-Fi model with 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹15,999 for its Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and ₹16,999 for its Wi-Fi + 4G LTE variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. The tablet will be available from 8th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and select offline OPPO brand stores. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 discount coupon, making an effective starting price of ₹12,999.

