OPPO India has launched its latest Reno Series smartphones – the OPPO Reno14 and OPPO Reno14 Pro in India, bringing in notable upgrades in design, performance, AI features, and imaging. These new additions to the Reno series replace the curved displays of their predecessors with large flat 1.5K OLED panels and feature MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (Reno14 Pro), MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (Reno14), AI-enhanced photography, and a large battery with up to 6,200 mAh capacity. The announcement was made alongside its latest tablet, the OPPO Pad SE.

The OPPO Reno14 comes in Pearl White and Forest Green color options, while the OPPO Reno14 Pro comes in Titanium Grey and Opal White color options. OPPO has adopted a nature-inspired design approach on the OPPO Reno14 Series featuring ultra-thin bezels, a seamless single-glass back, and a frame made of aerospace-grade aluminium alloy. The lineup flaunts the iridescent glow finish created using a 12-layer micro-patterned coating process. This complex method – twice as detailed as in previous Reno models – produces stunning, color-shifting effects in Red, Blue, Gold, Silver, and more.

The Pearl White variant debuts OPPO’s first-ever Velvet Glass, developed through a 65-step cold-sculpting process that involves double the usual engraving and polishing. The result is a smooth, anti-smudge finish. Titanium Grey brings a modern touch with its matte base and reflective accents, while Forest Green stands out with a luminous camera ring designed using offset printing and a fine-tuned light layering technique.

The Reno14 Series also focuses majorly on durability; inspired by the shock-absorbing structure of sea sponges, OPPO has introduced a Sponge Armor Body that protects internal components by effectively absorbing and dispersing the impact of accidental drops. The aluminium alloy frame keeps the device both lightweight and sturdy, with the Pearl White and Forest Green variants measuring just 7.42 mm thick, while the Pro variant measures up to 7.58 mm. Both models are built for durability against dust and water with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings.

Both feature a 1.5K OLED flat-panel display, with Reno14 sporting a 6.59-inch screen and the Reno14 Pro sporting a larger 6.83-inch screen. Both displays come with 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort, up to 1,200 nits of brightness, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Other features include in-display fingerprint scanners, stereo speakers, and infrared sensors.

The Reno14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, while the Reno14 Pro steps up with the newer and faster MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC. Both models feature AI-powered Dual Cooling Systems and nano ice crystal heat sinks for enhanced thermal management, claiming 3x better efficiency compared to previous models.

Both phones pack a 50 MP triple rear camera setup, with periscope telephoto zoom and optical image stabilization. The Reno14 Pro includes a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, whereas the base model features an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter. There’s also a 50 MP autofocus front camera with 4K at 60 fps video recording support.

Both models ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out of the box. OPPO has promised 5 Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches AI capabilities include AI Editor 2.0 with Recompose and Style Transfer, AI Perfect Shot learns facial features for smart enhancement, AI Livephoto 2.0 enables crisp action shots even in festivals or fast motion, and AI Flash Livephoto optimizes flash for better low-light images.

For battery, the Reno14 packs a 6,000 mAh battery while the Reno14 Pro comes with a slightly larger 6,200 mAh battery, both supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Additionally, the Pro model supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

The OPPO Reno14 is priced at ₹37,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, ₹39,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹42,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The OPPO Reno14 Pro is priced at ₹49,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹54,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model.

The smartphones are available for pre-order from 3rd July 2025, i.e,. Today, and will go on sale from 8th July 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores. The launch offers include up to 10% instant bank cashback (up to ₹5,000) or up to 10 months 0% down payment, 180 days screen damage protection, additional extended warranty, up to ₹5,000 OPPO upgrade exchange bonus, free 2 months Google subscription, and Jio offers (premium access to 10 OTT Apps for 6 months on ₹1,199 prepaid plan)

OPPO Reno14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (Reno14): ₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Price (Reno14): ₹49,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹49,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: Today, i.e., 3rd July 2025 (pre-order), 8th July 2025 (first sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores

Today, i.e., 3rd July 2025 (pre-order), 8th July 2025 (first sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores Offers: up to 10% instant bank cashback (up to ₹5,000) or up to 10 months 0% down payment, 180 days screen damage protection, additional extended warranty, up to ₹5,000 OPPO upgrade exchange bonus, free 2 months Google subscription, and Jio offers (premium access to 10 OTT Apps for 6 months on ₹1,199 prepaid plan)

