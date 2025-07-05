TECNO’s new offering – the TECNO POVA 7 5G brings big value at a budget price starting at ₹12,999, paired with offers. Launched yesterday in India, the POVA 7 5G comes under the TECNO POVA 7 5G Series, the company’s next-generation POVA series lineup of smartphones. Here’s what stands out – take a look at these top 5 features for TECNO POVA 7 5G.

Top 5 Features of TECNO POVA 7 5G

The POVA 7 5G is the base model in the lineup, featuring a 144 Hz display,a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W, a Delta Interface with Light, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, a 50 MP dual camera, and more.

1) Delta Interface with Mini LED Light Design

Features 104 Mini LED lights on the back that respond to music, calls, volume, etc. Aesthetics meets interactivity, a design that literally lights up your style. The design is said to symbolize change and evolution.

2) 144 Hz Full HD+ Display

The POVA 7 5G sports a the sized 6.78-inch display with super smooth 144 Hz from its sibling, but with an LCD-backed Full HD+ panel and 900 nits brightness. This is ideal for gaming on this budget and daily media consumption. What’s new is a 144 Hz refresh rate, hard to find in this budget.

3) Fast CPU & AI Software

The POVA 7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC and comes with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM (+8 GB additional virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 Storage. It runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15 with TECNO’s Ella AI suite, offering features such as Multilingual Support, AI Call Assistant, AI Auto Answer, and AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression. Connectivity options include 5G++, Dual VoWiFi, Intelligent Signal Hub, and more.

4) Massive 6,000 mAh Battery + 45W Fast Charging

The POVA 7 5G packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, delivering all-day power with its large battery and fast top-ups using fast charging support.

5) 50 MP Dual Camera with 4K

Another feature is its 50 MP dual camera setup paired with a secondary sensor, while there’s a 13 MP selfie camera on the front side with 4K video recording support (from both front and rear).

The price for the TECNO POVA 7 5G is ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com with the launch offers including a ₹2,000 discount and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI from leading banks.

TECNO POVA 7 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com

10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹2,000 discount with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI from leading banks.

Get TECNO POVA 7 5G on Flipkart.com