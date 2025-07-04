TECNO Mobile India launched its TECNO POVA 7 5G Series smartphones starting at ₹12,999, combined with offers. The POVA 7 5G Series is the company’s next-generation POVA series lineup of smartphones, consisting of TECNO POVA 7 5G and TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G. Key highlights include a 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, 30W wireless charging – first in the segment, Delta Interface with Light, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 64 MP IMX682 camera, 6,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and more.

A key highlight is the inclusion of TECNO’s Delta Interface with Light, a dynamic backlit design element using 104 Mini LED lights that react to various actions such as music and volume changes. The design is said to symbolize change and evolution, according to the company.

Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC and come with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM (+8 GB additional virtual RAM), up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 Storage, and pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging (30W wireless charging for POVA 7 Pro 5G). Notably, the TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G becomes the first smartphone in the segment to feature 30W wireless charging.

The phones run on HiOS 15 based on Android 15 with a promised Android 16 update, along with two years of security updates. The phones are also equipped with TECNO’s Ella AI suite, offering features such as Multilingual Support, AI Call Assistant, AI Auto Answer, and AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression. Connectivity options include 5G++, Dual VoWiFi, Intelligent Signal Hub, and more.

In terms of optics, the POVA 7 features a 50 MP rear camera along with a secondary sensor, while the POVA 7 Pro includes a 64 MP Sony IMX682 main camera paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Both phones offer a 13 MP selfie camera, with support for 4K video recording from both front and rear units. The phones are IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

Both devices sport massive 6.78-inch displays with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, but the Pro model uses a crispier 1.5K AMOLED panel with peak brightness of 4,500 nits and Gorilla Glass 7i protection, while the POVA 7 5G comes with a Full HD+ LCD with 900 nits brightness.

The price for the TECNO POVA 7 5G is ₹14,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphones will be available from 10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 discount with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI from leading banks.

TECNO POVA 7 5G and POVA 7 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (POVA 7): ₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹14,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Price (POVA 7 Pro): ₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com

10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹2,000 discount with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI from leading banks.

