After what feels like an eternity of waiting, GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto VI) is now officially listed on both the PlayStation and XBOX stores – and the internet is exploding with hype. While the PS5 version quietly appeared months ago following the game’s trailer, Xbox players were left in the dark until now. As of this week, the game has finally popped up on the XBOX Store, and fans are reading everything into the timing.

Could this mean Rockstar’s keeping tighter ties with Sony? It’s possible, especially given those long-standing exclusive marketing rumors. But what really matters right now is this: GTA VI is finally visible on both consoles, and pre-orders could drop any moment.

Even more intriguing, XBOX users can now download a small GTA VI file, roughly ~300 MB, which sets the stage for full game installation in the future. Launching it now only shows off the game’s title art, but for die-hard fans, that alone is enough to feel the rush.

Meanwhile, PC gamers feel left behind yet again, with no sign of a Steam or Rockstar PC wishlist in sight. Some speculate a PC version won’t drop until 2027, a full year or more after console release. Still, the momentum is building. Rockstar has updated its website with direct links to the game on both XBOX and PlayStation stores, and fans are already flooding the wishlist buttons.

Could this mean a new trailer or pre-order date announcement is around the corner? Possibly. But if history tells us anything, Rockstar doesn’t follow the rules. They drop bombs on random Tuesdays, and this quiet store update could be the calm before the storm.

For now, one thing is clear: GTA 6 just got a massive step closer to becoming real, and the fans? They’re ready.

Know More About Grand Theft Auto VI on RockstarGames.com