Yesterday, TECNO launched its latest smartphones under the TECNO POVA 7 5G Series, starting at ₹12,999 (combined with offers). The POVA 7 5G Series, which includes TECNO POVA 7 5G and TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G, is the company’s next-generation POVA series lineup of smartphones. The POVA 7 Pro 5G levels up the experience with a feature-rich, premium feel under ₹20,000. Here’s why it stands out – take a look at these top 5 features for TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G.

Top 5 Features of TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G

The POVA 7 Pro 5G is the higher model among the two highlighting a 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, 30W wireless charging – first in the segment, Delta Interface with Light, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 64 MP IMX682 camera, 6,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and more.

1) 30W Wireless Charging (First in Segment) – Wireless freedom at a budget!

The POVA 7 5G is the segment’s first smartphone with a 30W wireless charging feature backed by a 6,000 mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging. This is the only smartphone in this price range to offer a wireless charging feature, giving you charging freedom on a budget, as seen in the more expensive counterparts.

2) 1.5K AMOLED Display with 144 Hz Refresh Rate

The POVA 7 Pro 5G sports a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED display with crisp 1.5K resolution, a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, and provides 4,500 nits of brightness, this makes it one of the most advanced displays in this segment. The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

3) Delta Interface with Mini LED Light Design – Aesthetics meets interactivity

Features 104 Mini LED lights on the back that respond to music, calls, volume, etc. Aesthetics meets interactivity, a design that literally lights up your style. The design is said to symbolize change and evolution.

4) 64 MP Sony IMX682 + 8 MP Ultra-Wide Camera

Another feature that you need to know is the premium camera setup with 64 MP Sony IMX682 + 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, there’s a 13 MP selfie camera on the front side with 4K video recording support (from both front and rear).

5) Powerful Internals & AI Software

The POVA 7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC and comes with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM (+8 GB additional virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 Storage. It runs on HiOS 15 based on Android 15 with TECNO’s Ella AI suite, offering features such as Multilingual Support, AI Call Assistant, AI Auto Answer, and AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression. Connectivity options include 5G++, Dual VoWiFi, Intelligent Signal Hub, and more.

The TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com with the launch offers including a ₹2,000 discount and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI from leading banks.

TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com

10th July 2025 exclusively on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹2,000 discount with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI from leading banks.

Get TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G on Flipkart.com