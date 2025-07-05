PlayStation has quietly dropped a new console-exclusive horror game on the PS5 that’s already gaining attention for its eerie atmosphere and co-op gameplay. Underward, developed and published by indie studio Intense, is a 1 – 4 player co-op horror experience set in a mysterious underground hospital ward. Available now on the PlayStation Store, Underward has also launched on PC via Steam, but remains a console exclusive to PS5 for the time being.

An Indie Gem for Horror Fans

Underward invites players to take on the role of investigators tasked with extracting test-subject monsters from an abandoned medical facility. Working together is key to survival, and the game’s unsettling atmosphere is enhanced by dim lighting, creepy sound design, and immersive visuals – though some players have noted the presence of a ‘fish-eye’ camera effect that they wish could be toggled off.

On the PlayStation Store, Underward has already racked up a 4.48/5 rating from early players, while Steam user reviews label it ‘Mostly Positive’. Though the game isn’t without some technical rough edges, fans of Phasmophobia-style co-op horror are finding plenty to like here.

Affordable and Accessible

Despite its immersive gameplay, Underward remains a budget title, priced at £6.69 on Steam and £9.29 on PS5, making it an easy pickup for horror fans wanting a fresh experience without a AAA price tag. As of now, there’s no free demo, but early feedback suggests the game offers strong value for its price.

Underward Price: £6.69 (Steam), £9.29 (PS5)

Console Exclusive – for Now

While there’s no indication of an official partnership between Sony and the developers at Intense, Underward is currently only available on PlayStation and PC, with no Xbox version announced yet.

With co-op horror gaining popularity and spooky season always around the corner, Underward’s release adds to the growing catalogue of creepy titles for PS5 players. Whether you’re in for the scares, the story, or the teamwork, this indie surprise might just be your next horror fix.