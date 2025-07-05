Rockstar Games has launched a limited-time campaign for Red Dead Online, offering free DLC items and exclusive rewards to players, but you’ll need to act quickly, as some items will only be available until 7th July.

The new event, titled “Strange Tales of the West”, brings a fresh wave of content to Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online. Inspired by the eerie themes of 2010’s Undead Nightmare expansion, this marks one of the most significant updates for the game in recent memory, with content approaching expansion-sized proportions.

What’s included?

Players who log in to Red Dead Online this month will automatically receive the Rebellion Poncho, a cosmetic reward available free for all active players.

Other time-sensitive freebies include the blue Eberhat Coat, which can be unlocked by completing a round of Wildlife Photography before 7th July. Rockstar is also offering bonus XP, in-game cash, and additional gear for players who complete weekly objectives throughout the event.

Here’s a quick breakdown

Rebellion Poncho: Free on login during the event period

Free on login during the event period Blue Eberhat Coat: Complete a Wildlife Photography round before 7th July 2025

Complete a Wildlife Photography round before 7th July 2025 Bonus Rewards: XP boosts and currency for completing set missions and weekly tasks

Red Dead Online is available as a standalone game or bundled with Red Dead Redemption 2, and can be played on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you already own Red Dead Redemption 2, you already have access to Red Dead Online.

Players are encouraged to claim their free rewards before the event cycle resets, with Rockstar expected to rotate in new rewards and missions following the 7th July 2025 deadline. For fans of the franchise or those returning to the frontier, this is the perfect time to saddle up and explore everything the evolving world of Red Dead Online has to offer.

