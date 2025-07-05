Recently, OPPO India has launched the OPPO Reno14 and OPPO Reno14 Pro, its latest Reno Series smartphones, bringing in notable upgrades in design, performance, AI features, and imaging. These new additions to the Reno series replace the curved displays of their predecessors with large flat 1.5K OLED panels and feature MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (Reno14 Pro), MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (Reno14), AI-enhanced photography, and a large battery with up to 6,200 mAh capacity. Here’s a closer look at the top 5 features of the Reno 14 Pro 5G.

1) MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC

The OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8450 octa-core SoC, backed by 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, offering smooth performance across gaming, multitasking, and content creation. The standard Reno 14 5G, meanwhile, uses the slightly less powerful Dimensity 8350.

2) 1.5K OLED Display

The Reno 14 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,200 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It supports glove touch input and splash resistance as well. The base Reno 14 5G features a slightly smaller 6.59-inch OLED panel with similar specs.

3) Triple 50 MP Pro-Grade Camera System

The Reno 14 Pro 5G packs a triple 50 MP camera setup on the rear, including a main sensor with OIS, a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide sensor, along with a 50 MP selfie camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K HDR video recording at 60 fps. The standard Reno 14 swaps in an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor but retains the other lenses.

Running on ColorOS 15.0.2 based on Android 15, the Reno 14 Pro 5G introduces deep integration with Google Gemini AI. Users get access to advanced tools such as AI Unblur, AI Recompose, AI Call Assistant, and AI Mind Space for an enhanced and personalized experience.

4) 6,200 mAh battery with 80W and 50W fast charging

The Reno 14 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,200 mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Reno 14 5G features a slightly smaller 6,000 mAh cell with 80W wired charging only.

5) Premium design and IP ratings

Available in Pearl White and Titanium Grey, the Reno 14 Pro 5G is both stylish and durable, featuring IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Other features include stereo speakers, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and eSIM support.

The OPPO Reno14 Pro is priced at ₹49,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹54,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The smartphone is available for pre-order and will go on sale starting 8th July 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores.

The launch offers include up to 10% instant bank cashback (up to ₹5,000) or up to 10 months 0% down payment, 180 days screen damage protection, additional extended warranty, up to ₹5,000 OPPO upgrade exchange bonus, free 2 months Google subscription, and Jio offers (premium access to 10 OTT Apps for 6 months on ₹1,199 prepaid plan)

OPPO Reno14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (Reno14 Pro): ₹49,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹49,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: Pre-orders available, 8th July 2025 (first sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores

Pre-orders available, 8th July 2025 (first sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores Offers: up to 10% instant bank cashback (up to ₹5,000) or up to 10 months 0% down payment, 180 days screen damage protection, additional extended warranty, up to ₹5,000 OPPO upgrade exchange bonus, free 2 months Google subscription, and Jio offers (premium access to 10 OTT Apps for 6 months on ₹1,199 prepaid plan)

