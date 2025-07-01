Emerging consumer tech brand, Lumio (led by Xiaomi and Flipkart veterans), is now preparing to enter the home projector space with the upcoming Lumio Arc 5 and Lumio Arc 7 models under the newly teased Lumio Arc Series, following the successful launch of its Vision Smart TV series. With Amazon Prime Day around the corner, there’s growing anticipation that Lumio will unveil these projectors during the major sale event, as they are expected to be Amazon Specials.

In a teaser posted on social media, Lumio offered a first glimpse at the Lumio Arc projector, describing it with the tagline “Feels like Magic.” The short video revealed a compact, tower-style design resembling a sleek desktop cabinet, hinting at portability – a much-needed feature in India’s still-developing projector market.

Introducing Lumio Arc

Feels like Magic✨🪄 pic.twitter.com/dZzGjUmzcP — Lumio (@LumioIN) June 26, 2025

Another tweet said, “Introducing Lumio Arc 7 and Lumio Arc 5. Get Ready to Feel the Magic on July 7”, indicating the launch of the new projector lineup on 7th July. Sudeep Sahu, Lumio’s co-founder, shared more context via a tweet, “After Smart TVs, Lumio is entering into a category that seriously needs some intervention. We’ve been at this for close to a year, trying to build something meaningful. For many, this will be their first projector at home.”

The Lumio Arc series is expected to focus on solving the core issues plaguing the Indian projector market: portability, pricing, environmental durability, and ease of use. Much like its Vision TV lineup, Lumio aims to deliver a seamless user experience, which includes built-in Google TV and native Netflix support, effectively removing the need for external streaming devices.

Introducing Lumio Arc 7 and Lumio Arc 5. Get Ready to Feel the Magic on July 7. pic.twitter.com/7FTasWaYAu — Lumio (@LumioIN) July 1, 2025

Lumio also touts the Arc projectors as delivering a “100-inch home cinema experience”, supported by thoughtful design elements like a tripod mount screw and an angled stand for table-top use. This positions them as a cost-effective alternative to large televisions, especially for users wanting a cinematic experience without investing in massive displays.

As we approach Amazon Prime Day, expected to be a three-day event this year, more details – particularly around pricing, availability, and full specifications – are likely to surface. With aggressive pricing rumored and a strong feature set, Lumio’s Arc 5 and Arc 7 projectors could redefine what users expect from entry-level and mid-range home entertainment solutions.

Know More About Lumio Arc on Lumio.co.in