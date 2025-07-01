boAt is gearing up to expand its TWS portfolio with the launch of two new premium earbuds – the Nirvana Ivy Pro and Nirvana Zenith Pro. The upcoming Nirvana Pro Series is the result of a collaboration between boAt Labs and the Sound Council, a team of global audio experts who’ve co-engineered these earbuds for audiophiles and creators alike.

The Ivy Pro brings Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio with head tracking, a first for boAt, creating a dynamic, immersive 3D audio experience that adapts as you move. It also supports Hi-Res Audio with LDAC, and boasts a dual-driver setup (11 mm + 6 mm) to deliver deep bass and crisp treble. The earbuds feature 52 dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC and an Ambient Mode, offering users flexibility between isolation and awareness.

The Zenith Pro focuses on tailored audio, featuring Adaptive EQ by Mimi, which personalizes the sound profile based on individual hearing preferences. It also includes Hybrid Adaptive ANC, LDAC-supported Hi-Res Audio, Spatial Audio, and multi-point connectivity for seamless switching between devices. Google Fast Pair and in-ear detection round out the user-focused features.

The boAt Nirvana Pro Series is scheduled to launch in July 2025, with full specifications and pricing to be announced soon. Both models will be available on boAt’s official website and major online retailers.