Nothing has finally launched its flagship smartphone – the Nothing Phone (3) in India and the global markets, alongside the Nothing Headphone (1). The Phone (3) is positioned as a premium flagship experience designed for power users, creators, and tech enthusiasts. Key highlights include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, Glyph Matrix, quad 50 MP cameras (50 MP main + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto + 50 MP selfie camera), 1.5K AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, IP68 dust and water resistant rating, Nothing OS 3.5 with 5 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates, and more.

The Phone (3) features a quad 50 MP camera system with a 50 MP f/1.68 OmniVision OV50H main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, and 4K at 60 fps video recording + 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle Samsung ISOCELL JN1 camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor, and 114° FOV (Field of View) + 50 MP f/2.68 Samsung ISOCELL JN5 periscope telephoto with a 1/2.75-inch sensor, 3x optical zoom, up to 60X digital zoom, autofocus, 10cm macro, OIS support + 50 MP f/2.2 selfie camera with a 1/2.76-inch and 4K at 60 fps video recording. All lenses support 4K 60fps video recording, offering versatility and pro-level capture capabilities.

Replacing the familiar LED strips, Nothing introduces the Glyph Matrix, a 25 x 25 custom micro-LED disc that can display a digital clock, compass, stopwatch, and even solar time. Developers will get access to a Glyph SDK to build custom experiences. It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5, promising a clean UI and long-term support – 5 Android OS upgrades, and 7 years of security patches, a first for Nothing.

Key new features of the Nothing OS 3.5 include:

Essential Search: Smart universal search across apps and data

Smart universal search across apps and data Flip to Record: Turn the phone face down to start transcribing meetings

Turn the phone face down to start transcribing meetings Essential Space: An AI-organized hub for notes, ideas, and content

The Nothing Phone (3) sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, HDR10+ support, and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming. The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, while the rear gets Gorilla Glass Victus, all wrapped in a body with IP68 water and dust resistance, available in Black and White colors.

The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 octa-core SoC paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512 GB UFS 4.0 Storage, Adreno 825 GPU, and packs a 5,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 65W fast charging (100% charge in 54 minutes), 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Battery Health Magic system helps prolong battery lifespan, while Bypass Charging reduces heat during gaming sessions. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and dual 5G SIM support (Nano + eSIM), stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and USB Type-C audio support.

Commenting on the launch, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said, “Tech has become boring; every phone looks the same, feels the same, does the same. That’s why we took our time. After two years of focused development, Phone (3) is our answer: a flagship built to make tech feel personal again. To spark creativity, reflect identity, and give people more control over how they connect and create. At Nothing, we don’t follow trends, we build with intention, and we build with our community.”

The Nothing Phone (3) is priced at ₹79,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model and ₹89,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The smartphone is available for pre-booking starting today, i.e., 1st July 2025, and will go on sale from 15th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores. The launch offers include bank discounts from ICICI and IDFC First Bank, up to 24 months of EMI with zero downpayment options, exchange offers, and Nothing Ear worth ₹14,999 at ₹1 on pre-booking, and a 1-year additional extended warranty. With bank offer + exchange offer, the effective price is ₹62,999 and ₹72,999, respectively, said the company.

Nothing Phone (3) Price In India, Availability, & Offers