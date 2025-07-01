Nothing has launched its first over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1) in India starting at ₹19,999 as a part of an introductory offer. The headphones feature a transparent design and cutting-edge audio features, combining performance and style. Highlights and features include a 42 dB Hybrid ANC, LDAC Audio, and up to 80 hours of battery.

The Nothing Headphone (1) is equipped with a 40 mm dynamic driver with high linearity suspension and an 8.9 mm PU surround, acoustically engineered in partnership with British audio pioneer KEF. The design supports Hi-Res Wireless audio with LDAC audio codec, promising 24-bit/96 kHz studio-grade sound.

The headphones offer up to 42 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, scanning the environment every 600 ms and adjusting in real time. A dedicated wear-detection system tracks noise leakage every 1,875 ms for adaptive isolation. The device ensures excellent call clarity with a 6-mic ENC call architecture, Clear Voice Technology, and is trained on 28 million real-world scenarios.

The headphones are equipped with a 1,040 mAh battery that delivers up to 80 hours of playback with ANC off (AAC), up to 35 hours of playback with ANC on (AAC), up to 54 hours of playback with ANC off (LDAC), and up to 30 hours playback with ANC on (LDAC). A quick 5-minute charge offers up to 2.4 hours of playback with ANC on or 5 hours with ANC off.

It supports Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection, USB Type-C audio, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. There’s also Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and adaptive bass enhancement.

The Headphone (1) uses a transparent exterior and comes in White and Black color options. User controls include a Roller, Paddle, and Button combo to handle volume, playback, call management, voice assistant activation, and ANC mode toggling. The Headphone (1) is tested through over 50 reliability checks, including sweat, drops, and extreme temperature conditions, and comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Nothing Headphone (1) is priced at ₹21,999 and is available from 15th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart Minutes, and leading offline retailers. The headphones are priced at ₹19,999 as a part of an introductory offer (launch day only) and comes with 12-month no-cost EMI available at partner offline stores.

Nothing Headphone (1) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹21,999

₹21,999 Availability: 15th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart Minutes, and leading offline retailers

15th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart Minutes, and leading offline retailers Offers: Available at ₹19,999 as a part of an introductory offer (launch day only), 12-month no-cost EMI available at partner offline stores

Get Nothing Headphone (1) on in.nothing.tech