Meta has announced major enhancements to the WhatsApp Business Platform at its global Conversations event held in Miami on July 1. These new features are aimed at improving customer engagement and expanding WhatsApp’s role in Meta’s unified business tools.

Businesses will soon be able to run ads in WhatsApp Status, expanding their marketing reach beyond Facebook and Instagram. Meta is also integrating WhatsApp with its Ads Manager, allowing businesses to manage campaigns across all three platforms using shared creatives, setup flows, and budget tools. Businesses can upload subscriber lists and choose WhatsApp as an ad placement, or let Advantage+ AI handle the optimization.

To manage growing customer interactions, Meta is rolling out advanced AI chat tools that help businesses:

Recommend products based on user interests

Guide users through purchases on websites

Continue support conversations directly within WhatsApp

These AI tools are first expanding in Mexico, with more markets to follow.

Meta is also introducing voice and video calling features to WhatsApp Business for larger enterprises. Businesses will be able to:

Accept or make customer calls on request

Exchange voice messages

Host video calls ideal for services like telehealth

These features also set the stage for AI-powered voice support in the future. Businesses can access these tools through Meta’s partner network.

With these updates, Meta is positioning WhatsApp as a central hub for business communication, combining marketing, AI assistance, and real-time support in one platform.