Xiaomi India has introduced its new Compact Power Bank 20000mAh, featuring a built-in cable and support for 22.5W fast charging. The new Xiaomi Compact Power Bank is the latest addition to Xiaomi’s power accessory lineup, designed for users who value portability, efficiency, and convenience.

The Xiaomi Compact Power Bank integrates a Type-C cable, eliminating the need to carry a separate cable, and offers PD and QC 3.0 support for two-way fast charging. It packs a large 20,000 mAh cell capacity (74Wh, 3.7V) with USB Type-C input. The built-in cable supports 5V/3A and 9V/2.5A, and the output across all ports can go up to 22.5W.

The Xiaomi Compact Power Bank is housed in a sleek PC + ABS shell, in Dark Grey and Ivory Green color options, and incorporates a 12-layer safety protection that guards against high temperatures, overcharging, short circuits, and other risks.

The power bank comes with a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a dual-port output of 5V/3A. It also features a low-power discharge mode, which is ideal for charging smaller devices like smartwatches and fitness bands.

The Xiaomi Compact Power Bank 20000mAh is priced at ₹1,999 and will be available at a special launch offer price of ₹1,799 starting 10th July 2025 on mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and authorized Xiaomi retail outlets.

Xiaomi Compact Power Bank Price In India, Availability, & Offers

10th July 2025 on mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and authorized Xiaomi retail outlets Offers: ₹1,799 (special launch offer price)

