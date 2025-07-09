motorola India has just launched the moto g96 5G in India, adding another solid contender to its popular g-series lineup. Priced starting at ₹17,999, the moto g96 brings a mix of premium aesthetics and modern features that are rare in this segment. With highlights like a stunning 144 Hz 3D curved pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 50 MP Sony LYT-700C OIS camera, IP68 rated Vegan Leather Design, and Android 15 out of the box, it’s clear motorola is aiming to deliver more than just the basics. We got our hands on the device right after launch, and here’s how the first impressions stack up.

moto g96 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch 3D Curved pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ Resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 395 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 300 Hz touch sampling rate, 92.77% Active Area-Touch Panel, SGS Low Blue Light, SGS Low Motion Blur, Water Touch, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP68 dust and water resistance, Vegan Leather Design, 7.93 mm thickness, 178 grams weight

Software & Updates: Android 15, MyUX, 1-year OS upgrades, 3 years security updates

Right out of the box, the moto g96 5G impresses with its ultra-slim and sleek profile. At just 7.93 mm slim and weighing 178 grams, the phone feels incredibly light and premium in hand. The curved edges flow seamlessly into the vegan leather back, offering a soft, grippy texture that not only looks classy but also provides excellent comfort during extended use. It’s also IP68 rated, meaning it’s well-protected against dust and water.

The g96 5G is available in Vegan Leather design in PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, PANTONE Ashleigh Blue, and PANTONE Dresden Blue color options.

On the front, you’re greeted with a stunning 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED display, which delivers a near bezel-less viewing experience. The panel supports Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), a super-smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, ideal for gaming, content consumption, and outdoor visibility.

Other than that, the screen offers 10-bit color support (1.07B colors), 300 Hz touch sampling, SGS Low Blue Light, SGS Low Motion Blur, Water Touch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which together ensure sharp visuals, accurate color reproduction, eye safety, and solid durability.

As for the ports and layout, the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, primary microphone, SIM tray, and bottom-firing speaker, while the top side includes a secondary mic and another speaker, making a stereo setup with support for Dolby Atmos. On the right edge, you’ll find the power button and separate volume rockers, both tactile and easy to reach. The left side remains clean and button-free, maintaining the device’s sleek and minimal profile.

Underneath the moto g96 5G is a fast 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz and is paired with Adreno 710 GPU. This is a reliable mid-range chipset tuned for everyday performance and capable of handling multitasking, casual gaming, and media consumption with ease.

It has an 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM option with either 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, along with up to 24 GB total RAM boost (+16 GB virtual RAM). The phone packs a 5,500 mAh battery, which we assume should easily last over a day for most users, while the 33W fast charging support is decent for this price, although some rivals offer a 45W charger in the segment. Thankfully, the charger is included in the box.

The camera setup on the moto g96 5G looks quite promising for its segment, since we have already seen it on the moto edge series. On the rear, you get a 50 MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor with OIS, which is expected to deliver stabilized, sharp, and color-rich shots in most conditions, while the secondary 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, which also supports macro photography, adds versatility to the mix.

You get a 32 MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology, which is expected to deliver sharper selfies and clearer video calls. Given motorola’s recent track record with imaging, the g96 5G should hold up well for everyday photography and social media-ready shots. We will share camera samples soon in our full review to show you the camera’s capabilities

On the software front, the moto g96 5G boots Android 15 out of the box with a clean interface and no bloatware, much like vanilla Android offers a bunch of moto features. On top of that, you get access to moto AI features like Catch Me Up for smart daily summaries, Pay Attention for real-time voice transcription, and Remember This for smart reminders based on contextual memory.

Early Verdict – moto g96 5G

The moto g96 5G feels like a strong all-rounder that blends elegant design with modern hardware. The 144 Hz curved pOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, OIS-backed 50 MP camera, and a large battery form a compelling package under ₹20,000. The IP68 rating, ultra-slim Vegan Leather aesthetics, and moto AI features add extra value.

While we’ll need more time to test the camera and performance in real-world scenarios, our initial impressions are quite positive so as with all the other recent moto smartphones. For now, the moto g96 5G stands out as one of the most promising mid-range phones, offering a balance of style, performance, and intelligence at an aggressive price.

The price for the moto g96 5G is ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 16th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores. Stay tuned for more details in our in-depth review.

