After teasers, motorola India launched the moto g96 5G, its latest addition to the popular g-series lineup aimed at offering premium features at an affordable price point, starting at ₹17,999. The moto g96 5G brings a 144 Hz curved pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 50 MP Sony LYT-700C OIS camera, IP68 rated vegan leather design, and Android 15 out of the box with moto AI.

The motorola g96 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz, paired with Adreno 710 GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It houses a 5,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging (charger bundled in the box).

The motorola edge 60 flaunts its 7.93 mm slim Vegan Leather design with IP68 rated dust and water resistant durability. The smartphone is available in PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, PANTONE Ashleigh Blue, and PANTONE Dresden Blue.

On the front side, the display is a 6.67-inch 3D Curved pOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, 300 Hz touch sampling rate, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display offers SGS Low Blue Light, SGS Low Motion Blur, and Water Touch.

For cameras, the moto g96 5G packs a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony-LYTIA 700C main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) + 8 MP f/2.2 118.6° FOV ultra-wide/macro vision while the front camera is a 32 MP f/2.2 quad pixel selfie camera. It runs on Android 15 out of the box with 1 OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates and offers moto AI features, including Catch Me Up for smart summaries, Pay Attention for real-time transcription, and Remember This for personalized memory recall.

moto g96 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch 3D Curved pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ Resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 395 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 300 Hz touch sampling rate, 92.77% Active Area-Touch Panel, SGS Low Blue Light, SGS Low Motion Blur, Water Touch, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP68 dust and water resistance, Vegan Leather Design, 7.93 mm thickness, 178 grams weight

6.67-inch 3D Curved pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ Resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels, 395 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, 300 Hz touch sampling rate, 92.77% Active Area-Touch Panel, SGS Low Blue Light, SGS Low Motion Blur, Water Touch, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP68 dust and water resistance, Vegan Leather Design, 7.93 mm thickness, 178 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, MyUX, 1-year OS upgrades, 3 years security updates

Android 15, MyUX, 1-year OS upgrades, 3 years security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz GPU: Adreno 710 Graphics

Adreno 710 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 24 GB RAM Boost

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 24 GB RAM Boost Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 LYT-700C OIS Main + 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide 118.6° FOV and Macro Vision), Optical Image Stabilization, Quad PDAF, All Pixel Focus, LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 LYT-700C OIS Main + 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide 118.6° FOV and Macro Vision), Optical Image Stabilization, Quad PDAF, All Pixel Focus, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.2, Quad Pixel Technology

32 MP f/2.2, Quad Pixel Technology Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, FoD FPS, Face unlock, Moto Secure, Thinkshield for mobile, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio

USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, FoD FPS, Face unlock, Moto Secure, Thinkshield for mobile, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

5,500 mAh battery, 33W fast charging Colors: PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, PANTONE Ashleigh Blue, PANTONE Dresden Blue

The price for the moto g96 5G is ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 16th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores.

moto g96 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 16th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores

16th July 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores Offers: TBD

Get moto g96 5G on motorola.in

Get moto g96 5G on Flipkart.com