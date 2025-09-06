OPPO’s latest Reno Series includes the OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno14 5G, two smartphones in the upper midrange segment with flagship-level specs and features. The Reno14 5G is the toned-down variant of its Pro sibling, bringing a refined flat OLED display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, and OPPO’s most durable design yet. It also packs a large 6,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, all in a slim 7.42 mm frame. Here’s our hands-on and first impressions with the OPPO Reno14 5G.

The OPPO Reno14 5G is available in three elegant finishes – Pearl White, Forest Green, and Mint Green – crafted with OPPO’s new nature-inspired design philosophy. The phone features ultra-thin bezels, a seamless single-glass back, a slim camera module, and a strong aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, giving it a premium experience and refined appearance. Adding to its charm, OPPO has used a 12-layer micro-patterned coating process that creates subtle iridescent glow effects, shifting beautifully across Red, Blue, Gold, and Silver hues depending on the light.

We got the Mint Green color, as you can see, and it looks absolutely amazing. The Pearl White variant introduces OPPO’s first-ever Velvet Glass, developed through an intricate 65-step cold-sculpting technique with twice the usual engraving and polishing. The result is a smooth, smudge-resistant surface that feels as good as it looks. The Forest Green finish, on the other hand, draws attention with its luminous camera ring, achieved through advanced offset printing and light-layering technology.

Beyond looks, the Reno14 5G is also designed with durability in mind. Inspired by the shock-absorbing structure of sea sponges, OPPO has engineered a unique Sponge Armor Body, which disperses the impact of accidental drops to protect the phone’s internal components. At just 7.42 mm thick, it strikes the perfect balance between sleekness and sturdiness. The device is also well-protected against the elements, carrying IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the front side, it sports a stunning 1.5K OLED flat-panel display with ultra-thin bezels in a 6.59-inch screen size. It comes with 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of brightness, 3,840 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort, HDR support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The display appears to be crisp and high quality, offering fairly good brightness and great viewing angles. Other perks include stereo speakers, adding to its multimedia experience.

For the sides and ports, you’ll find the power button and volume controls on the right, a USB Type-C, a dual-SIM tray, stereo speakers (one at the top), and a microphone at the bottom, while the top features an infrared sensor, an additional microphone, and another speaker for stereo sound output.

Powering the device is the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 octa-core SoC, supported by OPPO’s AI-powered Dual Cooling System and nano ice crystal heat sinks. Early use feels smooth, and the cooling setup should help maintain sustained performance for gaming and multitasking. OPPO claims 3x better efficiency compared to previous models. For performance, the Dimensity 8350 is far stronger than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and is closely on par with the faster Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

Despite its slim body, the Reno14 5G packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. While we haven’t tested endurance fully yet, this should easily deliver a full day (or more) of heavy use. The fast charger in the box is another plus. Its Pro model offers additional support for 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

On the software side, it ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, and OPPO is promising 5 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches, which makes it one of the most future-proof devices in its class. AI features like AI Editor 2.0 (Recompose, Style Transfer), AI Livephoto 2.0, and AI-driven privacy tools add an extra layer of utility.

The Reno14 5G packs a total of 50 MP triple cameras with periscope telephoto zoom and OIS, paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. You get a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, 50 MP f/2.8 telephoto camera with OIS support, and an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle with 116° FoV, while the front side has a 50 MP f/2.0 selfie camera with AF (AutoFocus) support. Both the front side and back side is capable of recording in 4K at 60 fps.

The cameras are aided by AI features such as AI Editor 2.0 with Recompose and Style Transfer, AI Perfect Shot, which learns facial features for smart enhancement, AI Livephoto 2.0, which enables crisp action shots even in festivals or fast motion, and AI Flash Livephoto that optimizes flash for better low-light images. In our initial shots, the main sensor captured detailed images with good stabilization, while OPPO’s AI algorithms like AI Perfect Shot and AI Flash Livephoto promise to elevate low-light and action photography. We’ll need more time to test the telephoto zoom and AI enhancements in varied conditions.

Early Verdict – OPPO Reno14 5G Review

The OPPO Reno14 5G shapes up to be one of the most balanced flagship-grade smartphones of 2025. Its slim yet highly-premium durable design, flat 1.5K OLED display, blazing fast Dimensity 8350 performance, and AI-powered versatile cameras (with telephoto zoom) all make it a compelling choice. Add to that the large 6,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and OPPO’s long-term 5 + 6 years software support, and it looks like OPPO has delivered a strong upgrade over its predecessor and securing far more significant space in the competition. The Reno14 5G will easily appeal to style-conscious users, content creators, and anyone looking for a reliable long-term Android companion in the upper mid-range category.

OPPO Reno14 5G – Where To Buy

The OPPO Reno14 5G is priced at ₹37,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, ₹39,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹42,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The smartphones is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores.

Price: ₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: Today, i.e., 3rd July 2025 (pre-order), 8th July 2025 (first sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores

Today, i.e., 3rd July 2025 (pre-order), 8th July 2025 (first sale) on Amazon.in, Flipkart, OPPO India online store, and offline stores Offers: Up to 10% instant bank cashback (up to ₹5,000) or up to 10 months 0% down payment, 180 days screen damage protection, additional extended warranty, up to ₹5,000 OPPO upgrade exchange bonus, free 2 months Google subscription, and Jio offers (premium access to 10 OTT Apps for 6 months on ₹1,199 prepaid plan)

