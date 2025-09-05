After entering the laptop segment with its first-ever moto book 60, motorola India has expanded its notebook lineup with the launch of moto book 60 Pro, a premium offering that combines sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced AI capabilities. The key highlights of the laptop include a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen, up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a slim and lightweight PANTONE-colored design, up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM, 1 TB M.2 SSD, 65W TurboPower fast charging, Windows 11, and more.

The moto book 60 is the second laptop from motorola featuring a premium metallic design using a solid metal body, anodized with sandblasting, that meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards. It comes in two stunning Pantone-curated Wedge Wood and Bronze Green color options and offers a sleek and slim modern design that’s both lightweight and durable, weighing only 1.39 kg.

The notebook uses a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display (2,880 x 1,880 pixels) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,100 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, and comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), Flicker-Free, and VESA HDR TB1000 certifications. It comes with a backlit keyboard and a large trackpad with gesture support.

For specs, the moto book 60 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H sixteen-core processor (16 core CPU) or an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H deca-core processor (10 core CPU), paired with up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 RAM and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Intel Core 7 255H is a 16-core processor clocked up to 5.1 GHz with 24 MB of cache, while the Intel Core 5 225H is a 10-core processor clocked up to 4.9 GHz with 22 MB of cache.

Motorola highlights the laptop’s AI performance, boasting 13 NPU Peak TOPS and 83 – 96 Total TOPS for accelerated AI-driven tasks. Security is enhanced with TPM 2.0 and Windows Hello support. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home Single Language and comes preloaded with Office Home & Student 2024. The device ships with a 60 Wh lithium-polymer battery and a 65W USB Type-C power adapter.

The Moto Book 60 Pro is equipped with 2 x 2W HD stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive sound quality. It also includes a Full HD 1080p + IR camera with privacy shutter, dual microphones, and support for Windows Hello face recognition.

motorola also offers Smart Connect technology, which creates a seamless digital ecosystem by linking the moto book 60 Pro with other motorola devices like smartphones and tablets. With Smart Clipboard, you can copy on one device and paste on another. Swipe to Share enables effortless content sharing through gestures, and File Transfer makes moving data across devices quick and intuitive.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen-1 ports (one always-on), 1 x 5 Gbps USB port, 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports (supporting Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4), HDMI 2.1 TMDS, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. motorola backs the moto book 60 Pro with a 1-year on-site warranty covering manufacturing defects.

The moto book 60 Pro is priced at ₹64,990 for its Intel Core 5 225H 10-core processor with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD model, ₹80,990 for its Intel Core 7 255H 16-core processor with 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD model. The laptop is available starting today, i.e., 5th September 2025, on Flipkart.com and motorola.in. The launch offers include up to ₹8,800 off (₹5,000 bank card discount + no-cost EMI + additional offers on Flipkart.com)

moto book 60 Pro Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹64,990 (Core Ultra 5 + 16 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD), ₹80,990 (Core Ultra 7 + 32 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD)

₹64,990 (Core Ultra 5 + 16 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD), ₹80,990 (Core Ultra 7 + 32 GB RAM + 1 TB SSD) Availability: 5th September 2025 on Flipkart.com and motorola.in

5th September 2025 on Flipkart.com and motorola.in Offers: Up to ₹8,800 off (₹5,000 bank card discount + no-cost EMI + additional offers on Flipkart.com)

