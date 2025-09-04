TECNO Mobile India has launched the TECNO POVA Slim 5G in India, marking the debut of its new Slim series. The smartphone combines a super slim and lightweight design (5.95 + 156g) – world’s first smartphone in the segment, along with a premium display, and powerful performance, aimed at users looking for both style and substance in the mid-range segment.

The TECNO POVA Slim 5G sports an ultra-slim design at just 5.95mm in thickness, weighing 156 grams, claimed to be the slimmest curved-screen 5G smartphone in its segment. TECNO has also added a Dynamic Mood Light Design, where the phone’s illumination dynamically responds to calls, notifications, and user moods. The smartphone is available in three color options – Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black.

The front side sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. Other display features include 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It offers IP64 dust and splash resistance and MIL-STD 810H certification for military grade durability.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with 8 GB RAM (+8 GB virtual RAM) and 128 GB storage. Despite its slim form factor, the phone houses a 5,160 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, with the charger included in the box. It runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15 with Ella AI, TECNO’s in-house assistant that supports Indian languages. Other AI features include AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search, and Privacy Blurring.

For photography, the POVA Slim 5G sports a 50 MP main camera with dual LED flash and 2K video recording, along with a 13 MP front camera, also capable of 2K video recording. Connectivity options include 5G+ Carrier Aggregation, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GNSS, and more, alongside Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “At the beginning of this year, we set ourselves a clear mission to empower the everyday heroes of India, especially those in tier 2,3+ towns. We wanted to create smartphones that solve for what truly matters the most. Every innovation we’ve launched has stayed true to this commitment: phones with stronger connectivity, AI that understands local languages, and designs that reflect individuality.

The POVA Slim 5G is the latest expression of this 3Bs philosophy. With its ultra-slim form factor, dynamic mood-light design, uncompromised battery and durability, and Ella AI in regional languages, it challenges what a smartphone can be. It’s our commitment to innovation and India.”

The TECNO POVA Slim 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and will be available from 8th September 2025 on Flipkart.com.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G Price In India & Availability