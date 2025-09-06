Google has rolled out a new update to Circle to Search, making it easier for users to translate text without interruptions. The feature now supports continuous scroll translation, allowing translations to remain active as you move through content.

Previously, translations would stop whenever the on-screen content changed, requiring users to restart the process each time. With the new update, translations continue automatically even while scrolling or switching between apps, offering a far smoother experience.

To enable the feature, users can long-press the home button or navigation bar, tap the Translate icon, and select “scroll and translate”. Once turned on, translations will seamlessly apply to text across pages, apps, and feeds, ensuring uninterrupted reading.

Google says the upgrade is particularly useful when browsing social media posts in other languages, reading restaurant menus abroad, or consuming international content, where constant translation is needed.

The update is rolling out this week for Android devices, starting with select Samsung Galaxy models, and is expected to expand to more devices soon.