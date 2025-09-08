The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are now finally available in India, launched in August as the successor to Nord Buds 2r. Priced at ₹1,599 (launch price), these budget-friendly TWS earbuds bring an impressive set of upgrades, particularly in battery life, audio customization, and smart usability features – all while keeping a very competitive price point. The Nord Buds 3r is a toned-down variant of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, highlighting its longest-ever battery life of 54 hours, AI Translation for real-time language support, 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a Titanized diaphragm, dual mic AI noise cancellation with beamforming technology, OnePlus 3D Audio – all in a matte finish design. Let’s dive into the full OnePlus Nord Buds 3r review to see how they stack up.

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r continue the Nord series’ focus on simplicity and everyday usability, with a refreshed design and improved durability. The earbuds look sleek with the design completely in matte-finished, both case + buds. The earbuds are available in Aura Blue and Ash Black color options – we got the Ash Black color, as you can see.

Unlike its oval-shaped predecessor, the Nord Buds 3r are now in a rectangular matte casing, but still carry the IP55 dust and water resistance rating (earbuds only), making them safe to use during workouts, commutes, or even in light rain. It also uses Aqua Touch for smooth touch controls.

The charging case is compact enough to slip into pockets and bags easily, while the matte finish keeps fingerprints at bay. You don’t get a dedicated pairing/reset button, but there’s an LED indicator on the front for battery, charging, and connection status, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging.

Each earbud comes with dual microphones featuring beamforming tech and an anti-wind design, enhancing not just call clarity but also overall usability in outdoor conditions. The buds are lightweight, ergonomic, and designed for a snug in-ear fit, staying comfortable even during extended use.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

On the hardware side, the 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a Titanized vibrating diaphragm are carried over from the Nord Buds 2r, but OnePlus has enhanced the overall tuning for the Nord Buds 3r. Audio output is clear and powerful, offering a punchy bass response, clean mids, and crisp highs.

No, you don’t get ANC and Hi-Res LDAC/LDHC support at this price; they are more likely reserved for the premium category, costing you more. Since the Nord Buds 3r are budget-oriented, you are getting fairly good offerings. It features dual microphones on each earbud for AI noise cancellation with beamforming technology and an anti-wind design, ensuring better call quality.

For personalization, OnePlus includes Sound Master EQ with three preset profiles and a 6-band custom equalizer, letting you fine-tune the sound as per your preference. You also get access to OnePlus 3D Audio, which creates a 360° immersive soundstage for movies and music. OnePlus has packed in AI Translation for real-time language support, too.

The Nord Buds 3r also get a surprising number of smart extras for their price; it uses Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC + SBC codec support, dual-device connection, Tap 2 Take for capturing photos using a double-tap gesture, Find My Earbuds function, 47ms low-latency Game Mode, and Aqua Touch for responsive touch controls even with wet hands.

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery life is where the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r shine the brightest. One of the biggest upgrades on this generation is the massive 54-hour total playback, making these the longest-lasting earbuds in the OnePlus TWS range. Each earbud packs a 58 mAh cell, offering up to 12 hours of standalone playback, while the 560 mAh case extends total endurance to a whopping 54 hours. This means you can easily go over a week without charging, even with longer daily use (more than 7 hours a day). For users who travel often or don’t want to constantly plug in their earbuds, the Buds 3r deliver unmatched battery performance in their segment.

Verdict – OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Review

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r offers an unmatched battery performance in its segment with a whopping 54-hour playback. It combines the matte design with IP55 durability, a refined sound profile, and a range of smart features – all at a price of ₹1,599 (launch offer). The OnePlus Buds 3r is easily one of the best-value TWS earbuds available right now. If you’re on a budget and want long-lasting, feature-rich earbuds with solid sound quality at this price, the Nord Buds 3r are a no-brainer.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r – Where To Buy

The price for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is ₹1,799 with a special launch price of ₹1,599 and is now available starting today i.e. 8th September 2025 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other offline retail partners.

