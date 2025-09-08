Swiggy Instamart, India’s leading quick commerce platform, has announced its first annual mega shopping event – Instamart Quick India Movement 2025. The festive-season sale kicks off on 19th September and runs until 28th September, bringing shoppers lightning-fast delivery and massive discounts across thousands of products.

The sale features 50,000+ products across a wide range of categories, including electronics, home & kitchen, beauty & personal care, toys, and daily essentials. Discounts will range from 50% to 90%, and Swiggy promises order deliveries in as little as 10 minutes, adding to the convenience of festive shopping. Shoppers can also avail up to 10% instant savings (up to ₹1,000) using Axis Bank Credit Cards on all purchases made during the sale.

On the announcement of the sale, the company said, “Backed by innovative technology and logistics innovation, the sale ensures that every deal is delivered with the industry-leading speed and reliability Instamart customers have come to expect. More than just festive-scale offers, Instamart Quick India Movement makes convenience, choice, and value instantly accessible to everyone.”

Featured Brands & Categories

Electronics: Smartphones, gadgets, and accessories from OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, POCO, realme, boAt, JBL, Philips, GoBoult, Lifelong, Noise, Portronics, Marshall, and more.

Smartphones, gadgets, and accessories from OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, POCO, realme, boAt, JBL, Philips, GoBoult, Lifelong, Noise, Portronics, Marshall, and more. Home & Kitchen: Air fryers, dinner sets, premium linen, and cleaning essentials from D’Decor, Cello, Prestige, Bergner, Nestasia, Borosil, and Scotch Brite.

Air fryers, dinner sets, premium linen, and cleaning essentials from D’Decor, Cello, Prestige, Bergner, Nestasia, Borosil, and Scotch Brite. Baby & Personal Care: Popular picks from L’Oréal Paris, Pampers, Philips, Himalaya, Nivea, Dove, and others.

Popular picks from L’Oréal Paris, Pampers, Philips, Himalaya, Nivea, Dove, and others. Everyday Essentials: Trusted names like Ariel, Aashirvaad, Airwick, Mortein, plus festive treats and groceries from Ferrero Rocher, Haldirams, Kellogg’s, India Gate, The Whole Truth, and Origami.

Trusted names like Ariel, Aashirvaad, Airwick, Mortein, plus festive treats and groceries from Ferrero Rocher, Haldirams, Kellogg’s, India Gate, The Whole Truth, and Origami. Toys & Family Entertainment: Special deals on popular brands including Barbie, LEGO, and Monopoly.

Sale Dates & Availability

Dates: 19th September 2025 – 28th September 2025

19th September 2025 – 28th September 2025 Time: Starts at 4 PM

Starts at 4 PM Platforms: Available on Instamart and Swiggy

According to Swiggy, discounts will apply only on select items, and offers will remain valid while stocks last. Prices and promotions are managed by participating sellers, brand partners, and banking partners through the Instamart platform.