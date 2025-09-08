OPPO India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming OPPO F31 Series 5G smartphones in India on 15th September 2025. The lineup comes with the tagline “Durable Champion” and will succeed last year’s OPPO F29 Series. The series is expected to include three models: OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G.

The teaser highlights two striking finishes – a Gold/Champagne color with a textured back and radial pattern around the circular camera module, and a deep Blue color with reflective, sparkling accents. The design also showcases flat sides and a bold circular camera design.

The company confirms that the OPPO F31 Pro 5G will launch in Himalayan White, Gemstone Blue, and Festival Pink. It will measure 7.7mm slim, 195 grams in weight, and pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery rated for 1,830 charging cycles to last 5 years. Additionally, it will also come with fast charging (42% in 20 minutes), 10W reverse charging, a 360° armour body for added durability, and IP66 + IP68 + IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance.

Based on the rumors, the expected specifications of the OPPO F31 are MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC (upgraded from Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in predecessor), 7,000 mAh battery, and 80W fast charging (vs 6,500 mAh + 45W earlier). The OPPO F31 Pro will include MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 7,000 mAh battery (vs 6,000 mAh before), and 80W fast charging. The top-end OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with as much as 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option, and a 7,000 mAh battery.

The OPPO F31 Series 5G will be unveiled on 15th September 2025 in India. Pricing and full specifications will be revealed at launch, with sales expected to follow shortly after.