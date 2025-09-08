OnePlus has ended its five-year collaboration with Swedish camera brand Hasselblad, marking a major shift in its smartphone imaging strategy. The partnership, which focused on enhancing color science and computational photography, will now give way to OnePlus’s in-house imaging technology, the DetailMax Engine.

In its announcement, OnePlus credited Hasselblad’s “refined aesthetic sense” as now being “part of our imaging DNA.” The partnership aimed to blend Hasselblad’s iconic color science with OnePlus’s computational expertise to deliver true-to-life images.

Looking forward, OnePlus says the DetailMax Engine was developed in response to user demand for clear and realistic photos, especially when zooming in.

The new system includes:

Unmatched depth and realism without over-beautification or distortion

Advanced algorithms built to interpret and capture more data

Greater processing power for clarity and detail in every shot

The company positions this as a new era of computational photography designed to offer “clear and real” results.

While the DetailMax Engine will serve as the global branding, OnePlus has confirmed that in China, its upcoming flagship will use OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine, aligning with ColorOS. Camera samples released by the company highlight 85mm telephoto shots, hinting at the system’s potential.

The first phone to debut the DetailMax Engine is expected to be the OnePlus 15, with OnePlus claiming it will “set a new standard for clarity in its class.’

Meanwhile, OPPO has extended its own Hasselblad partnership for the Find Series, continuing its collaboration for future devices.