The upcoming OPPO Find X9 has surfaced online, offering a glimpse at what could be the company’s most powerful standard flagship yet. The OPPO Find X9 will be the latest flagship smartphone from OPPO and also the successor to last year’s OPPO Find X8.

According to well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X9 will move away from the circular camera design of its predecessor, the OPPO Find X8, adopting a rectangular camera deco positioned at the top left corner. This new design is said to deliver a more harmonious and aesthetically refined look while also improving texture and feel – something that could set the tone for future flagships.

The redesign also accommodates a higher camera stack, reportedly featuring enhanced sensors compared to the previous generation. OPPO is also bringing in its Danxia Original Color lens technology, a feature that has previously been exclusive to the Ultra model. Additionally, the company has once again teamed up with Hasselblad, promising a “special gift” for imaging enthusiasts.

On the performance front, the Find X9 has appeared in a Geekbench listing with the model number OPPO CPH2791. The listing reveals that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, paired with 16 GB RAM and running Android 16 with ColorOS 16 out of the box. While the initial benchmark scores are on the lower side – likely due to it being a test device – the chipset configuration includes a prime core clocked at 4.21 GHz, three cores at 3.50 GHz, and four efficiency cores at 2.70 GHz, coupled with a Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU.

The OPPO Find X9 is also expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120 Hz OLED display, up to 512 GB storage, and OPPO’s newly upgraded Tidal Engine for smoother system performance. Zhou Yibao, head of the OPPO Find series, has hinted that the device will set new benchmarks for battery life, display quality, and ecosystem integration.

Other anticipated highlights include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on all models, wireless fast charging, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, the narrowest bezels on all four sides, and a new eye-protection display. Together, these elements position the Find X9 as not only OPPO’s most capable standard flagship but also a direct contender in the broader premium smartphone market.

Source (Geekbench.com)