motorola has unveiled “The Brilliant Collection” in India, introducing a special edition motorola Razr 60 and moto Buds Loop designed in collaboration with Swarovski crystals. This marks the first installment of a new initiative called “Motorola Collections”, which will feature curated sets of devices tied together by unique themes and brand partnerships. motorola is positioning its new collection as more than just tech – it’s a blend of fashion, jewelry design, and innovation, aimed at consumers who want their gadgets to stand out as personal style statements.

The Razr 60 Brilliant Collection edition stands out with its PANTONE Ice Melt color and a leather-inspired, 3D quilted pattern finish. Adding a jewelry-inspired touch, the phone is embellished with 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, including a large 26-facet crystal on the hinge. Even the volume keys carry a crystal-inspired design, and motorola is bundling the device with a matching crossbody case to complete the luxe appeal.

Alongside the Razr 60, motorola is also launching the moto Buds Loop in Silver and Gold finishes, decorated with Swarovski crystals for a premium aesthetic. These earbuds, which were initially introduced in a French Oak finish, come equipped with Bose-powered audio technology. The new crystal-studded editions extend the brand’s attempt to merge style with high-quality sound.

The price for the motorola Razr 60 Ice Melt Edition is ₹54,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model and ₹24,999 for moto Buds Loop Silver Edition with Swarovski crystals. Both devices will go on sale starting 11th September 2025 via Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores.

Pricing and Availability