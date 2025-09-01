Acer has launched the TravelLite Essential Series in India, a new lineup of business laptops crafted for professionals who value portability, durability, and consistent performance. With a sleek build weighing just 1.34 kg, the TravelLite Essential strikes a balance between mobility and sturdiness. Buyers can choose between two processor options – the Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen) or the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U – both of which come preloaded with Windows 11 Home.

The laptops feature a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with an anti-glare coating that ensures clear visibility under various lighting conditions – all in a 1.34 kg Obsidian Black color design. The display supports 250 nits brightness, 82% screen-to-body ratio, and a 180° hinge, allowing users to easily share content or collaborate during meetings.

The TravelLite Essential Series comes equipped with 8 GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32GB) and 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD, while the graphics performance is handled by integrated graphics, dependent on the chosen processor.

It packs a 36 Whr 3-cell Li-ion battery that promises up to 8.5 hours of usage, along with 45W fast charging. The notebooks offer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Type-A and Type-C ports, HDMI 1.4, RJ45 LAN, a microSD card reader, and a 2-in-1 audio combo jack, covering both modern and legacy needs.

For communication and collaboration, the devices include an HD webcam with a privacy shutter, paired with dual 2W stereo speakers for clear video calls and audio playback. Acer has also added features aimed at professionals, such as a spill-resistant keyboard that safeguards against accidental spills, and Firmware TPM 2.0 support for enhanced data protection.

Speaking about the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said, “The TravelLite Essential Series is designed to address the core needs of SMB and enterprise users who want value without compromise. While positioned as a competitively priced, no-frills device, it retains the premium metal construction that defines the TravelLite legacy, ensuring both durability and a professional look. This combination of strength, portability, and performance makes the TravelLite Essential Series an ideal choice for today’s business professionals.”

The Acer TravelLite Essential Series starts at ₹32,999 for the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U model and ₹36,500 for the Intel Core i5-1334U model – both with a 1-year warranty. The notebooks are available via Acer exclusive stores, authorized resellers, and Acer’s official online store.

