Telegram has rolled out its latest update for both Android and iOS, introducing a wave of personalization and social features that enhance how users interact with the platform. The new version, Telegram 12.0.0, is packed with tools for customizing profiles, managing gifts, and even creating stickers, aiming to give users more creative control over their experience.

One of the biggest highlights of this update is the ability to add music to profiles. Users can now attach songs directly from chats to their profile, where they’ll appear below the profile picture and automatically form a playlist as more tracks are added. Adding a song is simple – just tap “Add to Profile” in the media player or select Save to > Profile.

On Android, Telegram has redesigned profile layouts to bring them closer to the sleek interface that iOS users have been enjoying. The update adds smooth scrolling animations and a cleaner, more polished design.

Customization goes even deeper with the option to set a default profile tab. Whether users want “Saved Stories” or “Gift Collections” to appear first when someone visits their profile, this can now be adjusted under Settings > My Profile by long-pressing a tab and choosing Set as Main Tab.

Telegram is also tying gifts more closely to the chat experience. Select collectible gifts now unlock custom chat themes, giving private chats unique dynamic wallpapers. Currently supported gifts include Plush Pepes, Precious Peaches, Durov’s Caps, and Heart Lockets. In addition, users can now spend Stars to help friends upgrade a gift on their profile. The new Upgradable filter and Upgrade Next Gift button make the process smoother, while a fresh animation adds flair to the upgrade experience.

The update also introduces gift value tracking. Within the Gift Marketplace, users can now see the approximate resale price of a gift in the new Value field, along with stats such as the average sale price of other gifts from the same collection.

Finally, Telegram is expanding its creative tools with a new Stickers Mini App. This feature lets users create and manage sticker packs and emojis while checking their usage statistics, broadening Telegram’s already vibrant ecosystem for custom artwork and content.

The update is now available for all users on Android (Google Play Store or APK from telegram.org/android), and iOS (Apple App Store).