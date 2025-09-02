Indian consumer robotics brand Milagrow has expanded its smart home lineup with the launch of two new robotic vacuum cleaners – the iMap 16 Pro and iMap 16 Galaxy. Built for dust-heavy, pet-friendly, and furniture-dense homes. The two models cater to both compact apartments and spacious villas, offering advanced cleaning capabilities with long runtimes.

The flagship iMap 16 Pro delivers powerful cleaning with 14,000 Pa suction using iBoost technology, capable of capturing dust, dander, pet hair, and particles as small as 0.03 microns. Powered by a 5,200 mAh EV-grade battery, it can run continuously for up to 6 hours, covering 3,000 – 3,500 sq. ft. in a single charge.

Its RT2R 3.0 LiDAR navigation system ensures precise mapping, obstacle detection, and efficient cleaning under furniture like beds and sofas. The robot also integrates a HEPA12 filter along with an antimicrobial microfiber mop, helping improve indoor air quality during simultaneous vacuuming and mopping.

For control, the iMap 16 Pro uses BharatBot software, supporting six Indian languages and voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant. Homes without Wi-Fi can rely on the included IR remote controller for offline operation.

The iMap 16 Galaxy offers a slightly toned-down but still powerful cleaning experience with 10,000 Pa suction, targeting particles as small as 0.05 microns. It runs on the same 5,200 mAh battery, delivering up to 6 hours of cleaning across 2,500 – 3,000 sq. ft. per charge.

Like the Pro, it is equipped with the RT2R 3.0 LiDAR navigation system for accurate mapping and obstacle avoidance, and it uses a HEPA12 filter to ensure healthier indoor air, making it suitable for homes with kids, seniors, or allergy-prone individuals.

The Galaxy supports Wi-Fi app control, Alexa/Google Assistant integration, BharatBot AI scheduling, and can also be operated via its IR remote.

Amit Gupta, S.V.P. of Milagrow Humantech, said, “Our team of researchers and developers at Milagrow design robots to deeply understand the everyday needs of Indian households. The iMap 16 Pro and iMap 16 Galaxy are focused on combining powerful cleaning performance with intelligent navigation and easy controls. By doing so, we help modern families spend less time worrying about cleaning and more time enjoying life. Whether tackling pet hair or hidden dirt with on-demand schedules, these robots are built to deliver both convenience and peace of mind.”

The price for the iMap 16 Pro is ₹29,990, and the price for the iMap 16 Galaxy is ₹21,490. Both models are available through Milagrow’s official website and Amazon.in, backed by a 1-year standard warranty.

