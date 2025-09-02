After introducing the realme 15 Series 5G in India, realme launched its latest 5G smartphone under its number series – the realme 15T 5G. The realme 15T 5G is the industry’s largest smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery in a 7.79 mm slim form factor, while also being the segment’s only smartphone with dual 50 MP AI cameras, 50 MP on the rear side, and 50 MP on the front side. Other highlights include a 120 Hz AMOLED display with 4,000 nits brightness, 60W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC, IP69 dust and water resistance, realme UI 6.0 on Android 15, and more.

The realme 15T 5G packs a large 7,000 mAh Titan Battery in a slim 7.79 mm chassis, housed in a Textured Matte 4R design, available in three color variants – Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium. Measuring just 7.79mm in thickness and weighing 181g, the device features a blade-shaped stereo center frame for a sleek profile. According to realme, the Flowing Silver variant also boasts the segment’s slimmest camera bump at only 1.44 mm.

Up front, the smartphone sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, 4,000 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz High-Frequency PWM dimming, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It offers IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings, built to withstand dust, immersion, and even hot water jets.

The company claims, the realme 15T 5G is the segment’s first and only smartphone with two 50 MP AI cameras, one on the front side and one on the rear side. On the camera front, the 15T 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 2 MP f/2.2 depth sensor, while the front has a 50 MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

The smartphone enables AI-powered photography such as AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI Eraser, and AI Smart Image Matting, along with a Soft Light feature offering five unique filters (Deja Vu, Retro, Misty, Glowy, Dreamy).

Performance-wise, the device is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max octa-core SoC clocked at 2.5 GHz, paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+14 GB virtual RAM), and up to 256 GB storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card). Thermal management is handled by a 6,050 mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System with thermal graphite.

It packs a 7,000 mAh battery with 10W reverse charging, supports 60W fast charging that charges 50% in just 31 minutes, and runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0, promising 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The price for the realme 15T 5G starts at ₹20,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹24,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone is available for pre-booking from 2nd September 2025 to 5th September 2025 till 11:59 PM as a part of the early bird sale, while the first sale starts from 6th September 2025 at 12 AM on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and mainline stores nationwide.

The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 off on select credit cards and No Cost EMI, free realme Buds T01 (on pre-booking), ₹2,000 bank offer or ₹4,000 exchange offer, no cost EMI up to 6 months (8 GB + 128 GB & 8 GB + 256 GB), or ₹5,000 exchange offer, no cost EMI up to 9 months (12 GB + 256 GB).

realme 15T 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

