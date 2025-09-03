Just months after its July debut in India, the Ai+ Smartphone has announced its first international venture, officially expanding into Nepal through a strategic partnership with CG Mobile, a division of Nepal’s Chaudhary Group (CG).

This move marks a significant milestone as it represents the first time an Indian-developed smartphone platform is branching into overseas markets. The Ai+ Smartphone runs on NxtQuantum OS, a homegrown Indian mobile operating system positioned as an alternative to global incumbents.

The Ai+ team is emphasizing three major pillars to set its device apart:

Performance & Value: Aimed at delivering flagship-level performance at competitive pricing.

Aimed at delivering flagship-level performance at competitive pricing. Privacy by Design: The smartphone introduces a consent-first approach to data handling, giving users transparent control over app permissions and personal information.

The smartphone introduces a consent-first approach to data handling, giving users transparent control over app permissions and personal information. Local Ecosystem Push: By operating on NxtQuantum OS, the device reduces dependency on existing global operating systems and supports further regional tech innovation.

Under the agreement, CG Mobile will oversee distribution, retail presence, and after-sales services across Nepal. With Chaudhary Group’s deep-rooted retail and service networks, Ai+ expects the partnership to accelerate customer outreach and build trust in the new market.

A spokesperson for Ai+ noted that the collaboration underscores the brand’s ambition to deliver accessible yet privacy-focused smartphones to consumers beyond India.

While the announcement lays out the framework for expansion, details on pricing, retail availability, and official launch dates in Nepal will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For now, Ai+’s entry into Nepal signals a bold first step toward taking Indian innovation in mobile technology to the global stage.