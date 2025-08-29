Last month, Ai+ entered the Indian smartphone market with its first lineup of smartphones, and the Ai+ Nova 5G sits at the top of the offering. Priced starting at ₹7,999 (launch price), the Nova 5G aims to balance affordability with modern features, bringing 120 Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, and secure India-first software in a slim profile. Key highlights of the Ai+ Nova 5G include India’s first indigenous NxtQuantum OS, 5,000 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, 50 MP camera, 120 Hz screen, Unisoc T8200 with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and more.

The Ai+ Nova 5G joins its sibling, the Ai+ Pulse, as part of the brand’s debut lineup in India. While the Pulse is a 4G-focused budget phone, the Nova pushes into 5G territory with a faster chipset, higher refresh rate display, and more memory options, all while staying under the ₹10,000 mark. Here’s our hands-on and first impressions of the Ai+ Nova 5G.

Right out of the box, the Ai+ Nova 5G looks quite impressive for its price. The phone features a glass-finish, glittery back with a glossy design. We received the Green color, while there are three more options available – Purple, Blue, and Black. The glossy back tends to attract fingerprints and smudges easily.

The front sports the 6.7-inch HD+ display size as the Ai+ Pulse, but it stands out with a faster 120 Hz refresh rate and slightly sharper pixel density (265 ppi). The screen is smooth for scrolling and gaming, though the resolution is capped at HD+, which may be noticeable when compared to higher-end panels. Still, for this price bracket, the fluidity of 120 Hz is impressive.

The rest of the design keeps things straightforward. The Red-themed power button on the right doubles up as a fingerprint scanner, accompanied by volume rockers, while a dedicated dual SIM tray with microSD support (up to 1 TB) sits on the left. At the bottom, you’ll find the USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, loudspeaker grill, and the primary mic – though a secondary mic is not available.

Powering the Ai+ Nova 5G is a 6nm UniSoC T8200 octa-core SoC – the first in India. It features 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2.3 GHz and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores running at up to 2.1 GHz, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that supports OpenGL ES 3.2 and OpenCL 2.0.

The phone also comes with either 6 GB RAM or 8 GB RAM and in 128 GB storage option that expands up to 1 TB microSD support. The overall performance is good for everyday use and is comparable to that of MediaTek’s Helio G99 or G100. The Unisoc T8200 should deliver an edge over the AI+ Pulse’s T615 CPU. For battery and power, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging.

For optics, the Ai+ Nova 5G carries forward the same setup as its sibling – a 50 MP f/2.2 primary rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera. The camera delivers decent daylight results with fair detail for casual use in our initial usage. The camera UI is simple and familiar, offering quick toggles for flash, timer, aspect ratio, and other essentials. You get modes like Night Vision, Portrait, Time-lapse, Panorama, Slo-mo, QR-code scanning, and short-video recording.

NxtQuantum OS

The NxtQuantum OS marks a significant leap in India’s digital self-reliance. The two AI+ smartphones are the first to run on NxtQuantum OS, developed entirely within the country. On the software front, the Nova 5G runs on NxtQuantum OS (Android 15-based), which is designed with privacy and security at its core.

The OS offers complete data ownership to users, eliminating unauthorized tracking and ensuring compliance with Indian regulatory standards. Features like the NxtPrivacy Dashboard, NxtSafe Space, and zero-bloatware experience stand out. Data is securely stored on MeitY-approved Google Cloud regions, making it one of the few India-first secure platforms in its category.

Key Highlights of NxtQuantum OS

100% Made in India: From design to development, the OS has been crafted within Indian borders.

From design to development, the OS has been crafted within Indian borders. Data Sovereignty: All user data is stored in MeitY-approved Google Cloud regions located in India.

All user data is stored in MeitY-approved Google Cloud regions located in India. Zero-Trust Architecture: Built on Google Cloud’s zero-trust security model, with a consent-first framework for data access.

Built on Google Cloud’s zero-trust security model, with a consent-first framework for data access. No Foreign Routing or Tracking: The OS prevents any form of unauthorized third-party data collection or routing outside the country.

The OS prevents any form of unauthorized third-party data collection or routing outside the country. Locally Trained AI: Intelligent features powered by indigenous AI engines, offering context-aware experiences with local relevance.

Intelligent features powered by indigenous AI engines, offering context-aware experiences with local relevance. Transparent UI: A clean, efficient, and privacy-optimized interface designed for performance and clarity.

A clean, efficient, and privacy-optimized interface designed for performance and clarity. Regulatory Aligned: Fully compliant with Indian data protection laws and privacy norms.

Fully compliant with Indian data protection laws and privacy norms. Enterprise Ready: Robust enough to support defense, education, and public sector needs, offering secure and controlled digital environments.

Robust enough to support defense, education, and public sector needs, offering secure and controlled digital environments. Full In-Country Control: Everything from OTA updates to security patches and feature rollouts is handled within India.

Early Verdict – Ai+ Nova 5G Review

The Ai+ Nova 5G is a budget 5G smartphone with impressive offerings in the affordable segment, aimed at first-time 5G users and value-conscious buyers. It manages to deliver a solid entry in the budget 5G space, highlighting its clean, secure, and bloat-free OS. With its 120 Hz smooth display, power-efficient CPU, large 5,000 mAh battery, and privacy-focused NxtQuantum OS, it delivers more than expected at its price point. Nova 5G is best suited for someone looking for an affordable 5G with clean software and good endurance. The AI+ Nova starts at ₹8,499, making it one of the most affordable 5G-ready devices in India.