Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), at its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), unveiled JioFrames AI Smart Glasses, positioning them as an AI-powered wearable platform built for India. Designed to integrate communication, learning, health, and entertainment, JioFrames marks RIL’s next big step into the AI-driven consumer tech ecosystem.

JioFrames is Jio’s Voice AI, enabling users to interact naturally in their own language while also understanding others in real time. This voice-first approach keeps the device hands-free and user-friendly.

The glasses offer a mix of communication, productivity, and lifestyle features, including:

Hands-free calling with clear audio.

Music playback with immersive sound.

HD photo and video capture directly from the frame.

Instant live streaming to social media platforms.

Real-time translation across Indian languages for travel, shopping, and everyday conversations.

AI-powered assistant for tasks, reminders, and meeting management.

Learning support, such as reading study material aloud or answering student queries.

Health and fitness tracking, including step count, insights, and wellness guidance through voice prompts.

Reliance highlights that JioFrames are lightweight, comfortable, and designed for all-day wear. They are tailored for India’s linguistic diversity, supporting multiple Indian languages and natural speech patterns to make interactions smoother.

Reliance highlights JioFrames as a multifunctional everyday companion, citing examples such as:

Celebrations: Capture and record events hands-free.

Learning: Access explanations and study material instantly.

Travel: Translate menus, signs, and conversations on the go.

Work: Manage reminders and schedules with simple voice commands.

Health: Track activity and receive personalized fitness updates.

While Reliance has not revealed pricing or availability details, an official product page is live, allowing users to register interest by submitting their name, phone number, and email ID.