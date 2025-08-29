The vivo Series T has always targeted performance-driven users who don’t want to spend a fortune on flagship devices. With the recent launch of the vivo T4 Pro 5G, the brand takes a big leap, bringing features like a massive 6,500 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 90W fast charging, 5,000 nits curved AMOLED, and dual 50 MP OIS cameras, all at a price starting under ₹25,000 (combined with offers). Does it really live up to the hype? Let’s find out. Here’s our take on the newly launched smartphone in our vivo T4 Pro 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The vivo T4 Pro offers a sleek and slim design with curved edges. The quad-curved AMOLED display adds to its sleek profile, and the choice of Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold finishes makes it quite a standout. It also retains the IP68 + IP69 ratings, making it tough enough to handle dust and water exposure.

However, the T4 Pro looks and feels different from its premium sibling, the vivo V60. Unlike the V60, which comes with a glass back and metal frames, the T4 Pro goes with a plastic build to keep it more durable. That said, it doesn’t look cheap – the matte finish helps in reducing fingerprints and adds a decent grip.

Like the sibling – T4R, this one also carries IP68 + IP69 ratings along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, making it resistant to dust, water, and rough usage. It uses a Drop Cushioning Structure that reinforces corners to absorb shocks and minimize impact damage. It has earned the SGS Five-Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance Certification, highlighting its ruggedness.

The SCHOTT Xensation α Diamond Shield Glass, developed in partnership with Germany’s Schott, offers enhanced drop resistance. A factory-fitted anti-shatter film adds an extra layer of protection, even against concrete drops.

On the front, you get a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED screen, which is clearly one of the highlights. It’s bright, sharp, and fluid with a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, making the display excellent for outdoor usage, media streaming, and gaming. The curved edges add a premium touch even though the back isn’t glass. The display produces vibrant colors, deep blacks, and fluid animations, making it perfect for multimedia consumption, gaming, and everyday use.

The display offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors), HDR10+ support, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and Diamond Shield Glass protection. Stereo speakers and Hi-Res audio certification add to the overall multimedia experience; gamers and binge-watchers alike will appreciate the immersive curved panel paired with loud speakers. The Low Blue Light certification ensures eye comfort during extended use.

The rear side equips a dual-camera setup aligned vertically and an Aura Light Ring LED flash just below. The cameras are 50 MP main + 50 MP telephoto + 2 MP bokeh shooters supporting up to 4K video recording. For its sides and ports, you’ll find the power button and volume controls on the right, USB Type-C, a dual-SIM tray, stereo speakers, and microphones at the bottom, while the top features an additional microphone and another speaker for stereo sound output.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo T4 Pro ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 backed with AI features. For the first time in the vivo Series T, vivo has committed to 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a big plus for longevity. This comes after the vivo V60, being the first smartphone in the V series to offer 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches.

The Funtouch OS 15 introduces a host of improvements over its predecessors, offering a balanced blend of aesthetic refinements and performance optimizations. vivo has equipped the T4 Pro with its latest AI-powered tools – several AI-driven features like Circle to Search, live call translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0 are added to enhance productivity and creativity.

Features such as Circle to Search let you instantly find information by circling or highlighting anything on your screen without taking a screenshot, while AI Screen Translation provides one-tap translation for articles and webpages via Google Lens integration.

Productivity gets a major boost with AI Transcript Assist for converting audio recordings into searchable, summarized text, and AI Note Assist for smart note layout, to-do extraction, translation, and summaries. Meanwhile, AI Image Studio and AI Photo Enhance make editing photos a breeze, from removing unwanted elements to boosting detail and color depth.

The Funtouch OS 15 interface is lightweight, yet customizable with a bunch of redesigned icons, themes, wallpapers, and UI elements. You can tweak icon shapes, sizes, and animations, and even choose from a variety of fingerprint unlock animations for added flair. Combined with a bunch of bloatware, most pre-installed apps are removable; the T4 Pro delivers a decent software experience that feels light.

On the connectivity front, vivo’s AI SuperLink technology ensures up to 30% better signal retention in weak network zones, keeping you connected where other phones might drop out.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The vivo T4 Pro is equipped with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 clocked at up to 2.8 GHz, paired with the Adreno 722 GPU. vivo offers configurations up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. You also get Virtual RAM expansion up to +12 GB extra for smoother multitasking. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is an upper-midrange flagship-grade chip designed to deliver fast performance with power efficiency.

The SoC, clocked at up to 2.8 GHz, features a total of 8 cores with:

1 x Kryo Prime core (ARM Cortex-720-based) clocked at 2.8 GHz

4 x Kryo Gold cores (ARM Cortex-720-based) clocked at 2.4 GHz

3 x Kryo Silver cores (ARM Cortex-520-based) at 1.84 GHz

This makes it well-suited for everything from everyday multitasking to more demanding tasks like HD definition video streaming and high-end mobile gaming. The benchmarks scored 1M+ (~1,022,300 points) in AnTuTu, indicating amazing performance and better than several smartphones in this price category.

In real-world use, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 handles almost everything from heavy gaming to multitasking without breaking a sweat. Titles like BGMI, Genshin Impact, and COD Mobile run smoothly on high settings. On the other hand, the large 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging is another standout, especially for binge gamers, promising both endurance and quick top-ups.

With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, the T4 Pro handles sustained performance, maintaining smooth operation during extended gaming sessions, thanks to its super-large 16,470 mm² total cooling area and intelligent temperature control system, which uses 10 temperature sensors to keep thermals in check. Thermal management is solid, dropping core temperatures by up to 12°C, and no major overheating during extended play sessions. vivo’s ultra-large VC Smart Cooling System holds up well, and Bypass Charging comes to play when gaming with a charger connected.

Even though the device comes with as much as 12 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage, the deal-breaker could be the LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 Storage Type. A combination of LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 ensures quick app launches, seamless switching between tasks, and fast data read/write speeds compared to LPDDR4x + UFS 2.2 type. We saw its toned-down sibling – vivo T4R 5G uses LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 combination – indicating faster RAM loads and read/write speeds at a lower price.

Cameras

The key highlight of the vivo T4 Pro is its camera setup, which is surprisingly close to the V60.

50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS

50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom

2 MP bokeh camera

32 MP selfie camera with 4K video recording

vivo has equipped the T4 Pro with a versatile camera setup – inspired by the ZEISS-backed vivo V60 imaging system. The vivo T4 Pro brings a triple camera setup 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP, designed to deliver crisp, vibrant shots in almost any scenario, but without the Carl ZEISS optics and ultra-wide-angle lens. Instead of three 50 MP cameras as seen on the V60, we can see dual 50 MP on the T4 Pro; the 50 MP selfie is replaced with 32 MP, but retains the 4K video recording support as well as the Aura Light on the back for natural portrait photography.

On the back, there’s a 50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP f/2.65 3x periscope telephoto camera also with OIS utilizing another Sony IMX882 sensor, and a 2 MP bokeh camera. The sensor (also seen on the vivo T4R 5G) captures impressive detail and balanced colors, making it a capable performer in both bright daylight and dim-light conditions.

The inclusion of a periscope lens in this price segment is impressive and should offer great zoom capabilities. The 2 MP bokeh sensor is for enhanced depth mapping, helping to create natural-looking background blur in portrait shots. For selfies, there’s a 32 MP front camera with 4K recording support, offering excellent sharpness and natural skin tones, ideal for selfies, vlogs, and high-quality video calls. With 4K video support, it ensures your self-shot footage matches the clarity of the rear camera.

The photos come out crisp with excellent dynamic range, especially in daylight. The telephoto camera makes a huge difference in this price bracket, delivering natural zoomed shots with OIS stability. Night mode is well-optimized, although the lack of ZEISS optics (available on the V60) means you don’t get the same level of color science and contrast tuning as seen on the ZEISS-backed lenses.

Video capabilities are equally strong, with 4K recording supported on both the front and rear cameras. The rear camera benefits from Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS), keeping footage sharp and jitter-free, even when shooting handheld while walking. vivo’s Super Night Mode further improves low-light photography, delivering vibrant and noise-free images after dark.

AI-powered tools like AI Photo Enhance and AI Image Studio allow for post-shot editing – adding depth, enhancing colors, or even removing unwanted objects with a tap. Creative photographers will also appreciate the Underwater Photography mode, enabled by the device’s high water resistance and speaker drain mechanism, allowing you to capture clear, detailed shots below the surface without fear of damage. Take a look at some images we shot on the vivo T4 Pro.

vivo T4 Pro Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The vivo T4 Pro packs a massive 6,500 mAh battery in a slim form factor – the 6,500 mAh silicon anode battery delivers lasting power without added bulk. This capacity is massive by today’s standards and ensures the T4 Pro easily lasts over a day and a half, even with heavy usage. Casual users can stretch it to 2 days.

vivo pairs it with 90W FlashCharge fast charging, which juices the phone from 0 to 50% in about 20 minutes and a full charge in under 50 minutes. It can last up to 15.2 hours of Instagram, 22.5 hours of YouTube Playback, and 9.78 hours of navigation. vivo promises 4-Year Battery Health, which means at least 80% capacity is retained after 4 years of use without any hiccups (for 1,300 charge cycles). Other features include Bypass Charging, which keeps it cool during heavy use, and Reverse Charging, which is useful for charging other USB devices (can be used as a powerbank).

Verdict – vivo T4 Pro Review

The vivo T4 Pro 5G is a powerhouse mid-ranger with flagship touches. It checks a lot of boxes: powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, gorgeous and super-bright curved AMOLED display (5,000 nits), dual OIS cameras with telephoto zoom, massive 6,500 mAh battery, and 90W charging. Additionally, the IP68 + IP69-rated military grade durable design with underwater photography capabilities, two 50 MP IMX882 snappers, along with a capable 32 MP 4K selfie camera for sharp and detailed results, and a bunch of AI features in the FunTouch OS 15, makes the smartphone an excellent choice for its budget – starting at a ₹24,999 combined with offers.

vivo T4 Pro – Where To Buy

The price for the vivo T4 Pro starts at ₹27,999 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹29,999 for its mid variant, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹31,999 for its top variant, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available starting 29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets. The launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹3,000 exchange bonus.

vivo T4 Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets

29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets Offers: Flat ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹3,000 exchange bonus

Get vivo T4 Pro on vivo.com/in

Get vivo T4 Pro on Flipkart.com

vivo T4 Pro – Hands-on and First Impressions