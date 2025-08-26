vivo has just launched its latest Series T smartphone – the vivo T4 Pro, and it brings a host of flagship-grade features at a mid-range price. The main highlights we can see are its 50 MP Sony IMX882 telephoto 3x camera and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC with as much as 12 GB RAM. It is also one of the slimmest smartphones with a 6,500 mAh battery in a 7.53 mm form factor. Here’s more about the smartphone in our hands-on with the vivo T4 Pro and its first impressions.

The vivo T4 Pro is the successor to last year’s vivo T3 Pro and joins the vivo T4R 5G, vivo T4x 5G, vivo T4 Ultra, vivo T4 5G, and vivo T4 Lite 5G under the lineup. The design looks similar to the recently launched vivo V60, but with some differences, like the missing glass-back design and ZEISS camera optics. At a 7.53mm ultra-slim design, it manages to pack a massive 6,500 mAh battery.

The T4 Pro feels quite premium right out of the box due to its curved design. The quad-curved AMOLED display adds to its sleek profile, and the choice of Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold finishes makes it quite a standout. It also retains the IP68 + IP69 ratings, making it tough enough to handle dust and water exposure.

The 6.77-inch curved AMOLED screen is clearly one of the highlights; it’s bright, sharp, and fluid with a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, making outdoor visibility effortless. The display offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, and Diamond Shield Glass protection, making it equally good for multimedia and long-term durability. Gamers and binge-watchers alike will appreciate the immersive curved panel.

For its sides and ports, you’ll find the power button and volume controls on the right, USB Type-C, a dual-SIM tray, stereo speakers (one at the top), and microphones at the bottom, while the top features an additional microphone and another speaker for stereo sound output.

vivo has equipped the T4 Pro with a versatile camera setup, much similar to its V series sibling – the vivo V60, however, without the Carl ZEISS optics and ultra-wide-angle lens. Instead of three 50 MP cameras on the V60, we can see dual 50 MP on the T4 Pro; the 50 MP selfie is replaced with 32 MP, but retains the 4K video recording support as well as the Aura Light on the back for natural portrait photography.

On the back, there’s a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera also with OIS, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The inclusion of a periscope lens in this price segment is impressive and should offer great zoom capabilities. For selfies, there’s a 32 MP front camera with 4K recording support. In our initial shots, the cameras handled detail and stabilization well, though we’ll need more time to fully test the performance and abilities of the cameras.

For specs, the vivo T4 Pro is equipped with 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 clocked at up to 2.8 GHz, paired with Adreno 722 GPU, and up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, along with virtual RAM expansion. Early use feels smooth, and with vivo’s VC Smart Cooling System, sustained performance for gaming should hold up well. The large 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging is another standout, promising both endurance and quick top-ups.

The T4 Pro ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 backed with AI features. For the first time in the vivo Series T, vivo has committed to 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a big plus for longevity. There are also several AI-driven features like Circle to Search, live call translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0 to enhance productivity and creativity.

Other features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, multiple global navigation systems, and 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

Early Verdict – vivo T4 Pro Review

The vivo T4 Pro looks like one of the most compelling mid-range smartphones in its category. With its ultra-slim 7.53mm quad-curved design, powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processing, versatile cameras with telephoto capabilities, 5,000 nits high-brightness AMOLED screen, massive 6,500 mAh battery, and long-term software support (4 + 6 years), the vivo t4 Pro offers a solid package that will appeal to both performance enthusiasts and everyday users. At a starting price of ₹24,999 (combined with offers), the vivo T4 Pro stands out as one of the best choices in the segment.

vivo T4 Pro – Where To Buy

The price for the vivo T4 Pro starts at ₹27,999 for its base variant, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, ₹29,999 for its mid variant, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, and ₹31,999 for its top variant, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone will be available starting 29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets. The launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹3,000 exchange bonus.

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets

29th August 2025 on vivo India online store, Flipkart.com, and offline retail outlets Offers: Flat ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or ₹3,000 exchange bonus

Get vivo T4 Pro on vivo.com/in

Get vivo T4 Pro on Flipkart.com